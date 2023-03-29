Image Source: Farlight Games

The fight to save Tamaris has officially started with the recent global launch of Call of Dragons, an MMO fantasy conquest game. You’ll get to decide between the three factions: League of Order, Springwardens, and Wilderburg, to battle a wretched darkness that plagues the lands. So, to help you with this journey, we’ll show you all the active Call of Dragons codes for exclusive valuables and gear.

All Active Call of Dragons Codes

Due to the game’s recent release, there are only a few available codes players can use to maximize their experience. Here are the currently active Call of Dragons codes:

playCoDnow – Silver Key, 60-Minute Speedup, and 8-Hour Enhanced Gathering

– Silver Key, 60-Minute Speedup, and 8-Hour Enhanced Gathering UTKPPIKS2I – Bonus rewards

– Bonus rewards UTER3DB3T5 – Bonus rewards

Players can also receive additional items through the Mail, such as the ‘Welcome to Call of Dragons!’ and land upgrade treasures. However, it’s recommended to use these codes quickly since they can expire over time. Those who want to obtain more rewards can follow the Call of Dragons’ official Twitter to stay up-to-date on all the latest content from the developers.

How to Redeem Codes in Call of Dragons

After you complete the tutorial phase of the Call of Dragons MMO, you can claim rewards from the ‘Redeem Gifts’ section via your Profile.

For a complete overview, you can follow this step-by-step guide:

Launch Call of Dragons Press the Profile avatar at the top-left corner of the screen Select ‘Settings’ Press ‘Redeem Gifts’ Enter the code and hit ‘Exchange’

Although the layout looks slightly different for PC users, redeeming codes on these systems is relatively the same as mobile versions. In return, all players can get a jump start on their new path and venture further into the world to reign supreme in their faction.

That does it for our guide on Call of Dragons codes. While here, you can check out more MMO content by looking at the relevant links below, including the latest news on the upcoming game, The Day Before.

