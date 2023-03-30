Bizarre Cyberpunk 2077 Mod That Improves French Fries Has Over 80,000 Downloads

CDPR

Cyberpunk 2077, like many titles available on PC, has an active and creative modding community that’s dedicated itself to adding new features and augmenting old ones. We’ve seen players mod a metro system so good it sparked rumors of a CDPR-developed subway system, but Community Director Marcin Momot has since poured cold water on the suggestion.

Momot has since shared his delight at a different mod – one solely designed to improve the texture and graphics of french fries in Cyberpunk 2077. In a 30 March tweet, the dev shed light on a niche, but bizarrely popular mod: “This HQ Fries mod food for Cyberpunk 2077 has nearly 80k total downloads! They do look delicious, though.”

This HQ Fries mod for @CyberpunkGame has nearly 80k total downloads! They do look delicious, though.https://t.co/5vIReu8Xl7 pic.twitter.com/uWV2aHgJ5e — Marcin Momot (@Marcin360) March 30, 2023

Visiting the mod’s specific page does indeed confirm that it’s been downloaded nearly 80,000 times in what is surely one of the most bizarre modding success stories. It even has 265 endorsements

In terms of what the mod does – it literally just improves the appearance of fries in-game. They’re not especially bad to begin with, but players downloading can look forward to some tasty looking fries.

NexusMods / CDPR / User: JohnsonsStuff via Twinfinite

Momot even went on to endorse a mod that brings Kielecki mayonnaise, a popular Polish brand, into Cyberpunk 2077.

When CDPR’s game launched back into 2020 we didn’t anticipate such an emphasis from modders on food but, now it’s here, we’re excited to see what other food can be improved by fans of the title.

Cyberpunk 2077 had a rocky release, plagued with performance issues on all platforms but most notably on PS4 and Xbox One. It resulted in the game being pulled from the PlayStation Store and publisher and developer CD Projekt Red settling a lawsuit for $1.85 million that alleged the company had misled investors over the quality of the game. Since then, the developer has released a number of patches that have helped stabilize the game on all platforms, as well as include some Cyberpunk: Edgerunners-related content.

An expansion, called Phantom Liberty, is due to release later this year and will feature Idris Elba as veteran New United States of America agent, Solomon Reed.

Related Posts