Best Modern Warfare 2 Ranked Play Loadouts: Guns, Attachments & Perks

Image Source: Activision

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 players were clamoring for a proper Ranked mode as soon as the game launched and, some months later, it’s at long last been finalized by Treyarch and dropped in-game. As a result, players are eager to know the best Ranked Play loadouts for Modern Warfare 2.

Here, we’re running through the best classes for all play styles, as well as lending you a helping hand when choosing Perks, Field Upgrades and Equipment.

Vaznev-9K

For the majority of players, you’ll be choosing between an SMG or AR. If you’re going for the former, your best bet is the Vaznev-9K, as proven by every CDL player that opts for it in professional Modern Warfare 2. It boasts high-damage, easy-to-manage recoil and can more than hold its own at medium range.

Specifically, players will want to run the following build:

Muzzle – Bruen Pendulum

Underbarrel – Commando Foregrip

Stock – Otrezat Stock

Rear Grip – True-Tac Grip

Activision via Twinfinite

While that’s only four out of the possible five attachments, anymore will slow the Vaznev’s ADS and that’s the last thing you want in a weapon designed for aggressive play. This build gives you the perfect balance between speed, damage and efficiency.

TAQ-56

If you’re opting for a slower playstyle you’ll want an assault rifle as your primary weapon. While the M4 and ISO Hemlock proved popular, both have since been restricted in Ranked Play. That’s pushed almost all the player base to the TAQ-56.

It’s essentially the Scar of past CoD titles and boasts the same damage and range veterans of the series will know and love. Again, there’s a reason it’s used across the board by professional CoD players. Your best build is detailed below:

Barrel – 17.5″ Tundra Pro Barrel

Muzzle – FTAC Castle Comp

Underbarrel – Commando Foregrip

Ammunition – 5.56 High Velocity

Rear Grip – Demo Cleanshot Grip

Activision via Twinfinite

It’s a balance between range, handling and damage, all of which are important for AR players posting up and holding those long lines-of-sight. Note that you’ll have to adjust your playstyle accordingly — the TAQ-56 is simply too slow to try and run-and-gun with.

Lachmann Sub

This one is aimed at players who want to try something slightly different. The Lachmann Sub is the perfect alternative to the Vaznev-9K. It’s not quite as easy to control or consistent but, if you’re looking to fly at enemies in close-quarters, it will kill faster than almost any other weapon in Modern Warfare 2.

As a result, there’s more of a focus on controlling recoil and preserving accuracy — its damage and handling are so good they can more or less be left alone. Its best build is detailed below:

Muzzle – XTEN Razor Comp

Underbarrel – FSS Sharkfin 90

Stock – FT Mobile Stock

Rear Grip – Lachmann TCG-10

Activision via Twinfinite

As previously mentioned, the Lachmann bounces slightly too much to be ultra-competitive at medium ranges, so you’ll want to make sure you’re on a smaller map that will push you into close-range engagements (think Al Bagra Fortress or Mercado Las Almas).

MCPR-300

There are a couple of different sniper rifles that are viable in MW2’s Ranked Play right now, but the best is undoubtedly the MCPR-300. Unless you consider yourself a candidate for FaZe Clan, you’ll probably be using this in Search and Destroy, so it’s aimed at consistency, holding angles and getting one-hit kills.

It packs a hefty punch, drawing reliable instant kills so long as enemies are hit from around the waist upwards. The best build for Ranked Play is outlined below:

Muzzle – 17.5″ Orca Barrel

Stock – Cronen LW-88 Stock

Rear Grip – Cronen Cheetah Grip

Magazine – 5 Round Mag

Ammunition – .300 Mag High Velocity

Activision via Twinfinite

The only real option is to swap out the barrel (which speeds up ADS slightly) for a different optic. That’s ultimately down to you and your opinion of the MCPR’s default scope.

X12

The best secondary by some margin is the X12. That’s mainly because of its fire-rate, which allows players to dispense bullets rapidly so long as their trigger finger can keep up. It doesn’t do the most damage but players will still be able to drop enemies quickly with accurate shots.

On that, our build is designed for fire-rate and getting ADS as quickly as possible:

Muzzle – Comp 905F Pistol

Barrel – XRK LUC-9

Trigger Action – XRK Lighting Fire

Rear Grip – Cronen Lima-6

Activision via Twinfinite

Despite waxing lyrical about its fire-rate, bear in mind that it is a secondary and should only be used accordingly. Taking on a TAQ-56 or Vaznev-9K head on is a one-way ticket to hindering your team.

Perks

In terms of Perks, you’ll find that your options are far more limited in Ranked Play than typical Multiplayer. Here, there’s no Ultimate Perk. Your Bonus Perk should almost certainly be Fast Hands, letting you swap weapons and use equipment much faster.

For your Base Perks, you’ll want to choose two of: Double Time, Bomb Squad and Battle Hardened.

Activision via Twinfinite

Double Time massively increases the duration of your Tactical Sprint, the second improves your ability to withstand explosives, and the third reduces the effects of enemy tacticals. All are important and the final decision is down to you.

Equipment

This is more straightforward. A stun grenade is perfect to disorient opponents ahead of storming an objective, while both Frags and Semtex lethals have their uses. Our personal preference is a Semtex because they allow for more accuracy, but they can’t be ‘cooked’ like a Frag. Again then, it’s on you and your preference.

Field Upgrades

The final area of Ranked Play classes is Field Upgrades. For this, it’s between a Trophy System or Dead Silence.

Both are incredibly useful, but you’ll want to make your choice based on teammates and the mode. Dead Silence will be most useful in Search and Destroy, while Trophy Systems are perfect for making Hardpoint and Control points harder to break.

Activision via Twinfinite

That’s not to discount Dead Silence in respawn modes though, as it can be great for a discreet flank in Hardpoint and catching enemies unaware.

That’s all there is to know about the best Modern Warfare 2 Ranked Play loadouts. Bear in mind this guide may change as new weapons and gear drops, so be sure to tune back in regularly to stay informed.

