Top 10 Best Blue Haired Anime Characters, From Ballers to Bladers

Image Source: Ufotable, Inc/Studio Bones/Studio Pierrot

It’s no secret that anime characters deny the realistic expectations for a character inspired by real life, instead opting for wild, crazy clothing and impossible haircuts, as well as many color combinations that would be impossible to maintain if they weren’t fictional beings. To celebrate some of these colorful characters, we’ve rounded up the greatest anime boys and girls with stunning azure locks. In no particular order, here are our listings for the top 10 best blue-haired anime characters.

*Please be aware, spoilers will be present. That’s the only reason you would see this red text in an article about blue hair.*

Tetsuya Kuroko / Daiki Aomine (Kuroko No Basket)

Image Source: Production I.G

Kuroko and Aomine may appear to be enemies upon their first interactions in Kuroko No Basket, but these two have a lot of history as ex-teammates that allows the blue-haired boys to re-establish a friendship and heated rivalry towards each other and their respective teams. While the short-tempered and competitive Aomine is a street-ball-styled powerhouse player, quiet and observant Kuroko operates as a phantom on the court, so this gives them quite an exciting dynamic both as rivals and friends.

They may be two different shades of blue, two different personalities, and two completely different players, but there’s no denying the level of talent both Kuroko and Aomine hold. As seen in their game together in the Vorpal Swords, these two complement each other exceptionally well on the court with Kuroko’s phantom pass and Aomine’s flashy attacks at the rim, making them one of the most skilled blue-haired duos in anime to date.

Sailor Mercury (Sailor Moon)

Image Source: Toei Animation

Ami Mizuno, more commonly known as Sailor Mercury, is the first Sailor Guardian discovered by Sailor Moon, which helped her to establish a special place in the hearts of the show’s fans. Sailor Mercury even has powers to match her blue-themed appearance, with her abilities revolving around the creation and manipulation of water. She can do several things with these powers, including changing the physical form of water to create ice, mist, and clouds of fog.

While she may be a little subdued in personality, Sailor Mercury is a powerful asset to the Sailor Guardians, using her high level of intelligence to operate as the brains of the bunch. She effortlessly evaluates situations and creates opportunities to benefit her teammates by using her water manipulation to blind and freeze her enemies, making her the perfect support fighter.

Konan (Naruto)

Image Source: Studio Pierrot

Konan is an example of a perfectly executed villain-to-ally redemption ark. She showed off her unique origami-styled Jutsu with devastating power on numerous occasions, quickly taking down opponents. Still, deep down, Konan was only ever operating for the Akatsuki due to her bond with Nagito and Yahiko, with the latter having his dead body used to create Pain. As these individuals were the most cherished things in her life, she couldn’t abandon them, not after they had initially found one another through being orphaned.

After Nagito sacrificed the rest of his life to rewind the mass destruction he had caused, Konan seized this opportunity to turn over a new leaf. She vowed herself an ally to Naruto, who would take leadership of the Hidden Rain, fix their ways, and help him bring peace to the world. While Konan didn’t live long enough to see this promise completely through, she fearlessly stood by her word, sacrificing her life in a noble attempt to protect the grave of Nagato from Tobi, who was seeking her deceased friend’s Rinnegan.

Nejire Hado (My Hero Academia)

Image Source: Studio Bones

Nejire has established herself in My Hero Academia as one of U.A High’s ‘big three,’ catching the eye of many individuals for being an up-and-coming young Hero on the rise. On the battlefield, she’s a force to be reckoned with, thanks to her Quirk, Wave Motion, which allows her to convert her life force and energy into devastatingly powerful spiral-shaped shockwaves.

Outside of battle, Nejire is warm and welcoming, acting as a kind-hearted talkative friend to her peers at U.A. High. While Nejire can sometimes be blunt due to her fascination with people’s unique features and traits, she has a heart of gold, always means well, and brings an enthusiastic approach to everything and everyone she faces.

Black Star (Soul Eater)

Image Source: Studio Bones

Black Star is well-known in the Soul Eater anime as the Meister who dreams of becoming a legendary assassin. He radiates confidence and energy, which often results in some hilarious mistakes or moments of goofiness on-screen, giving a rather endearing aspect to his loud-mouthed personality. Black Star is also the best friend of Soul Evans, with whom he shares an intense and oddly-memorable rivalry, both in and out of business involving Death Weapon Meister Academy.

While he may seem like he talks a big game, Black Star does an impressive job at backing up his words and has used the shifting abilities of his Weapon partner, Tsubaki, to take down some hefty foes along the way. At first glance, Black Star may seem like nothing more than a kid who loves being in the limelight. While true, he’s also one of the top students in the entire DWMA and uses his keen eye to execute the technical side of Tsubaki’s abilities to their full potential — a power that not many meisters have.

Nagisa Shiota (Assassination Classroom)

Image Source: Studio Lerche

Assassination Classroom’s Nagisa is one of the most fascinating anime characters I’ve stumbled across. As a friendly, passive student who holds an unrivalled talent as an assassin, Nagisa is full of inner-conflict and struggles, but still manages to be one of the most exceptional students in Korosensei’s class. Nagisa is the definition of the phrase ‘don’t judge a book by its cover’ — he’s the perfect assassin because he’s constantly underestimated and overlooked by others.

Nagisa is a very well-rounded character whose inner-dialogue and decision making is very enjoyable to witness. He’s calm, friendly, and caring, but also extremely observant, intelligent, and precise with his actions. Over everything else, Nagisa is kind-hearted, as despite being the perfect candidate to end Korosensei’s life, he wanted to try find a way to change the octopus-teacher’s mind regarding ending the world, and sought a solution for everyone to live in peace.

Rem (Re:Zero)

Image Source: Studio White Fox

Rem is one of the most iconic anime characters of all time, without a doubt. Chances are, even if you’ve got no idea what Re:Zero is all about, you’ve seen her face pop up somewhere. She even appears on the front page when you search for ‘anime girl’ on the internet — yes, she’s just that popular. Once you witness her personal qualities, it’s easy to see the appeal of Rem and how she effortlessly established herself as a fan favorite.

However, Rem’s most admirable quality is, without a doubt, her loyalty towards others and her kind-hearted nature. Despite her feelings towards Subaru, she holds no ill will toward his crush, Emilia, and wants to support him in his love pursuits, even if he shows no interest in herself. She also adores her sister, Ram, with the two sharing one of the closest sibling bonds in all anime. She’s so selfless, humble, and polite that you cannot help but feel some level of support toward her.

Inosuke Hashibara (Demon Slayer)

Image Source: Ufotable, Inc

While it took a while for Inosuke to reveal his face finally, it turns out that under that boar mask, the demon slayer has shoulder-length, luscious locks of blue hair and very delicate features. He chooses to hide his face from others out of concern for appearing too pretty and not being taken seriously as a fierce, wild warrior. And honestly? Fair enough. Inosuke gives some female comrades a run for their money regarding beauty queen standards, so we can’t blame him.

Besides his iconic boar mask and beautiful facial features, Inosuke is a loud, eccentric, and energetic anime character. He’s highly driven, brave, and a little quirky and animalistic at times, but that’s to be expected, considering he was raised alongside wild boars. Yep, that’s right. Inosuke here is the Mowgli of the anime world, and we absolutely love him for it.

Kai Hiwatari (Beyblade)

Image Source: Madhouse

If you grew up watching the Beyblade anime, chances are you wanted to be like this guy. Kai Hiwatari was easily the coolest kid in the show, using Dranzer (one of only four Sacred Bit-Beasts) in battle. Despite being rather introverted, Kai was one of the most emotionally-intense Bladers in the show, giving it his all in every one of his matches.

Kai also has the skill to back up his passion as the former leader of the Blitzkrieg Boys and current leader of the G Revolutions, two Beyblade Teams that have made notable achievements and victories. While he had to overcome a lot of inner conflict regarding his trust in others as friends, Kai went through much personal growth throughout the show and made significant sacrifices to take down Boris and the BEGA Company.

Grimmjow Jaegerjaquez (Bleach)

Image Source: Studio Pierrot

From his icy blue locks to his piercing blue eyes, Grimmjow’s appearance resonates with feelings of danger. This Arrancar carries a heated rivalry with Ichigo, creating highly-tense interactions and action-packed combat scenes between them. Despite being a villain to the core, Grimmjow has some fascinating qualities that set him apart from the cliche ‘big bad’ villain, such as his insistence to fight on a fair basis and his obsession with honor.

While Grimmjow is lethal and ferocious, his sense of honor renders him highly appealing as a villain, making him a fan-favorite in the show. Not only is Grimmjow a master of sword fighting techniques and close-range, hand-to-hand combat, but he also wields immense spiritual power. Despite being a villain, Grimmjow isn’t blinded by his ideals, which is refreshing for an anime character. At one point, he even opted to join his rival Ichigo and team up with the Soul Society to take down a more significant threat. Many villains would never even consider this, and for that reason, Grimmjow is among the best.

That’s it for the top 10 best blue-haired anime characters. Which individual do you think is number one? Feel free to let us know in the comments section below. And for more helpful lists, guides, and news, check out the rest of our content here at Twinfinite for plenty more anime topics.

Related Posts