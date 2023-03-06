All Roblox Fruit Battlegrounds Codes (March 2023)

Image Source: The Roblox Corporation

If you like One Piece and enjoy going toe-to-toe and battling your friends, then Fruit Battlegrounds is the Roblox experience for you. Not only do you get to go head-to-head with your buddies in frenetic battles, but you’ll also earn bounties and unlock new fruits along the way. If you’ve arrived here, then you’re probably wondering: What are all the codes in Roblox Fruit Battlegrounds? Well, we’ve got all the codes to help to give you the edge against the competition. So, without further ado, let’s get into it!

All Active Roblox Fruit Battlegrounds Codes (March 2023)

Updated page March 6, 2023 Added new codes!

SHUTDOWNLUCK — Use code for 400 Gems (New)

— Use code for 400 Gems FUNNYNUMBER — Use code for 400 Gems (New)

— Use code for 400 Gems 190KWOWBRUH — Use code for 600 Gems (New)

— Use code for 600 Gems GOCRAZY180! — Use code for 400 Gems

— Use code for 400 Gems 170KKRAZY — Use code for 450 Gems

— Use code for 450 Gems FREECASHBRO — Use code for 5k Cash

— Use code for 5k Cash KRAZYSUPPORT — Use code for 280 Gems

— Use code for 280 Gems 160WOW — Use code for 300 Gems

— Use code for 300 Gems DRACOMASTA — Use code for 360 Gems

— Use code for 360 Gems KAIDOBEAST — Use code for 200 Gems

— Use code for 200 Gems GOKRAZY150 — Use code for 400 Gems

— Use code for 400 Gems 140KAGAIN — Use code for 360 Gems

— Use code for 360 Gems FATSTACKZ — Use code for 250 Gems

— Use code for 250 Gems RAININGGEMS! — Use code for 320 Gems

— Use code for 320 Gems GEARFOOOOURTH — Use code for 500 Gems

— Use code for 500 Gems LONGAWAITED — Use code for 300 Gems

— Use code for 300 Gems ITJUSTDONTSTOP — Use code for 240 Gems

— Use code for 240 Gems LETSGOO130K — Use code for Gems

— Use code for Gems PAWGOKRAZY — Use code for 400 Gems

— Use code for 400 Gems UPDATETIMEEE — Use code for 400 Gems

— Use code for 400 Gems GOLDENDAYZ — Use code for 350 Gems

— Use code for 350 Gems FREECAZH — Use code for 400 Gems

— Use code for 400 Gems 120KTHX — Use code for 400 Gems

— Use code for 400 Gems INDAZONE — Use code for 520 Gems

— Use code for 520 Gems LASTSHUTDOWNALRIGHT — Use code for 320 Gems

— Use code for 320 Gems 110KYEE — Use code for 500 Gems

— Use code for 500 Gems WINTERDAYZ — Use code for 400 Gems

— Use code for 400 Gems COMEONMARCOOO — Use code for 900 Gems

— Use code for 900 Gems 100KWEDIDIT — Use code 800 Gems

— Use code 800 Gems DAMN90K — Use code for 400 Gems

— Use code for 400 Gems 50KINSANE — Use code for 500 Gems

— Use code for 500 Gems 40KDAMN — Use code for 350 Gems

— Use code for 350 Gems 35KWOWBRO — Use code for 200 Gems

— Use code for 200 Gems 30KLOVEYOU — Use code for 550 Gems

— Use code for 550 Gems 25KINSANE!! — Use code for 450 Gems

— Use code for 450 Gems 4KGANGO — Use code for 450 Gems

— Use code for 450 Gems 3KTHXBRO — Use code for 450 Gems

— Use code for 450 Gems WUPDATEORNAH — Use code for 600 Gems

— Use code for 600 Gems 2KLETSGOOO — Use code for 450 Gems

— Use code for 450 Gems PRESENT4YOU — Use code for 700 Gems

— Use code for 700 Gems 20KCRAZY — Use code for 550 Gems

— Use code for 550 Gems 15KNOWAY — Use code for 550 Gems

— Use code for 550 Gems THXFOR10K — Use code for 300 Gems

— Use code for 300 Gems 7KTEAM — Use code for 450 Gems

— Use code for 450 Gems 5KSQUAD — Use code for 450 Gems

All Expired Codes in Roblox Fruit Battlegrounds (December 2022)

The following code unfortunately doesn’t work anymore:

1KLIKESGANG – Claim for a random number of Gems

How to Redeem Roblox Fruit Battlegrounds Codes

Thankfully, redeeming codes in Roblox Fruit Battlegrounds is really straightforward. Just follow these steps:

Boot up Fruit Battlegrounds in Roblox. Click on the Twitter icon on the left. Enter one of the codes exactly as they appear in the above list. Click ‘Redeem’. Enjoy your freebies. You’re welcome!

So, there you have it. We hope this helped to clue you in on what all the codes in Roblox Fruit Battlegrounds are. For more on Roblox, here’s how to run in Doors, all the working codes in Doors, an in-depth list of all Adopt Me pet trade values, and how to get all the markers in Find the Marker. Alternatively, feel free to browse the links below.

Related Posts