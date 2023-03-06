All Roblox Fruit Battlegrounds Codes (March 2023)
Nab some freebies for Fruit Battlegrounds!
If you like One Piece and enjoy going toe-to-toe and battling your friends, then Fruit Battlegrounds is the Roblox experience for you. Not only do you get to go head-to-head with your buddies in frenetic battles, but you’ll also earn bounties and unlock new fruits along the way. If you’ve arrived here, then you’re probably wondering: What are all the codes in Roblox Fruit Battlegrounds? Well, we’ve got all the codes to help to give you the edge against the competition. So, without further ado, let’s get into it!
All Active Roblox Fruit Battlegrounds Codes (March 2023)
- SHUTDOWNLUCK — Use code for 400 Gems (New)
- FUNNYNUMBER — Use code for 400 Gems (New)
- 190KWOWBRUH — Use code for 600 Gems (New)
- GOCRAZY180! — Use code for 400 Gems
- 170KKRAZY — Use code for 450 Gems
- FREECASHBRO — Use code for 5k Cash
- KRAZYSUPPORT — Use code for 280 Gems
- 160WOW — Use code for 300 Gems
- DRACOMASTA — Use code for 360 Gems
- KAIDOBEAST — Use code for 200 Gems
- GOKRAZY150 — Use code for 400 Gems
- 140KAGAIN — Use code for 360 Gems
- FATSTACKZ — Use code for 250 Gems
- RAININGGEMS! — Use code for 320 Gems
- GEARFOOOOURTH — Use code for 500 Gems
- LONGAWAITED — Use code for 300 Gems
- ITJUSTDONTSTOP — Use code for 240 Gems
- LETSGOO130K — Use code for Gems
- PAWGOKRAZY — Use code for 400 Gems
- UPDATETIMEEE — Use code for 400 Gems
- GOLDENDAYZ — Use code for 350 Gems
- FREECAZH — Use code for 400 Gems
- 120KTHX — Use code for 400 Gems
- INDAZONE — Use code for 520 Gems
- LASTSHUTDOWNALRIGHT — Use code for 320 Gems
- 110KYEE — Use code for 500 Gems
- WINTERDAYZ — Use code for 400 Gems
- COMEONMARCOOO — Use code for 900 Gems
- 100KWEDIDIT — Use code 800 Gems
- DAMN90K — Use code for 400 Gems
- 50KINSANE — Use code for 500 Gems
- 40KDAMN — Use code for 350 Gems
- 35KWOWBRO — Use code for 200 Gems
- 30KLOVEYOU — Use code for 550 Gems
- 25KINSANE!! — Use code for 450 Gems
- 4KGANGO — Use code for 450 Gems
- 3KTHXBRO — Use code for 450 Gems
- WUPDATEORNAH — Use code for 600 Gems
- 2KLETSGOOO — Use code for 450 Gems
- PRESENT4YOU — Use code for 700 Gems
- 20KCRAZY — Use code for 550 Gems
- 15KNOWAY — Use code for 550 Gems
- THXFOR10K — Use code for 300 Gems
- 7KTEAM — Use code for 450 Gems
- 5KSQUAD — Use code for 450 Gems
All Expired Codes in Roblox Fruit Battlegrounds (December 2022)
The following code unfortunately doesn’t work anymore:
- 1KLIKESGANG – Claim for a random number of Gems
How to Redeem Roblox Fruit Battlegrounds Codes
Thankfully, redeeming codes in Roblox Fruit Battlegrounds is really straightforward. Just follow these steps:
- Boot up Fruit Battlegrounds in Roblox.
- Click on the Twitter icon on the left.
- Enter one of the codes exactly as they appear in the above list.
- Click ‘Redeem’.
- Enjoy your freebies. You’re welcome!
So, there you have it. We hope this helped to clue you in on what all the codes in Roblox Fruit Battlegrounds are. For more on Roblox, here’s how to run in Doors, all the working codes in Doors, an in-depth list of all Adopt Me pet trade values, and how to get all the markers in Find the Marker. Alternatively, feel free to browse the links below.
