All My Hero Mania Codes in Roblox (March 2023)

There are a wealth of anime-inspired fighting games on Roblox, and My Hero Mania is arguably one of the best. While the game is still in its beta phase, you can still play the game right now on the popular gaming platform. If you’re here, chances are you’re on the lookout for one thing: All My Hero Mania codes in Roblox. Well, you’ve come to the right place as down below, we’ll detail just that. So, without further delay, let’s get started, shall we?

All Working My Hero Mania Codes in Roblox

Page updated March 7, 2023 Added one new code.

450kLIKES! — Use code for 13 Spins (New)

— Use code for 13 Spins the440k — Use code for 12 Spins

— Use code for 12 Spins 430kcode — Use code for 12 Spins

— Use code for 12 Spins 420k — Use code for 12 Spins

— Use code for 12 Spins newyearsupdate23 — Use code for Free Spins

— Use code for Free Spins mhmchristmas22 — Use code for Free Spins

— Use code for Free Spins turkey22 — Use code for 10 Spins, 1 Rare Spin, and 1 Epic Spin

— Use code for 10 Spins, 1 Rare Spin, and 1 Epic Spin 360kgoal — Use code for 13 Spins

— Use code for 13 Spins thank350k — Use code for 13 free Spins

— Use code for 13 free Spins season6 — Use code for 15 free Spins

— Use code for 15 free Spins 380kCODE! — Use code for 13 free Spins

— Use code for 13 free Spins 370klikes — Use code for 1 Epic Spin

All Expired My Hero Mania Codes in Roblox

Unfortunately, the following My Hero Mania codes have expired, which means you can no longer redeem them:

big130k — Use code code for 5 free Spins

— Use code code for 5 free Spins ultra140k — Use code code for 5 free Spins

— Use code code for 5 free Spins 230kcode! — Use code code for 5 Spins

— Use code code for 5 Spins thank220k — Use code for 5 Free Spins

— Use code for 5 Free Spins 210kCODE! — Use code for 5 free Spins

— Use code for 5 free Spins theultra190k — Use code for free Spins

— Use code for free Spins likereward1 — Use code code for 2 Spins

— Use code code for 2 Spins 110kcodeyay — Use code code for 5 Spins

— Use code code for 5 Spins plus120k! — Use code code for 4 free Spins

— Use code code for 4 free Spins letsgo150k — Use code code for 5 free Spins

— Use code code for 5 free Spins 160ktux — Use code for 5 free Spins

— Use code for 5 free Spins zi170k — Use code for free Spins

— Use code for free Spins easter340k — Use code for 10 free spins and 2 Rare Spins

— Use code for 10 free spins and 2 Rare Spins spinner180k — Use code for 5 free Spins

— Use code for 5 free Spins goal200k — Use code for 10 Free Spins

— Use code for 10 Free Spins newupdate! — Use code for 10 Free Spins

— Use code for 10 Free Spins its90k! — Use code code for 6 Spins

— Use code code for 6 Spins 80kcode! — Use code code for 5 Spins

— Use code code for 5 Spins 70kalready — Use code code for 2 Spins

— Use code code for 2 Spins the100k — Use code code for 10 Spins

— Use code code for 10 Spins 330kLIKES — Use code for 12 free spins

— Use code for 12 free spins 320kday — Use code for 11 free Spins

— Use code for 11 free Spins 310kLIKES — Use code for 11 common Spins

— Use code for 11 common Spins big300k — Use code for 5 common spins and 2 rare Spins

— Use code for 5 common spins and 2 rare Spins thank290k — Use code for 10 Spins

— Use code for 10 Spins 280kLIKES — Use code for 10 Spins

— Use code for 10 Spins 270kREAL — Use code for 9 Spins

— Use code for 9 Spins 260ktime — Use code for 8 Spins

— Use code for 8 Spins the250k — Use code for Spins

— Use code for Spins 240kCODE — Use code for 7 Spins

How to Redeem Codes in My Hero Mania in Roblox

Fortunately, redeeming codes in My Hero Mania is really straightforward. Just follow these steps:

Boot up My Hero Academia in Roblox.

Next, tap on the ‘MENU’ icon on the right side of the screen.

In the ‘Enter Code Here!’ field, type in a code exactly as it appears on the list of active codes above.

Hit Enter and enjoy your new freebies. You’re welcome!

So, there you have it, folks. Hopefully, that’s clued you in on all My Hero Mania codes in Roblox. For more, here’s a detailed list of all Adopt Me pet trade values, as well as guides explaining how to run in the horror game Doors, all Shindo Life codes, all Fruits Battlegrounds codes, and how to get all the markers in Find the Markers. As always, feel free to browse the relevant links down below.

