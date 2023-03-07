All My Hero Mania Codes in Roblox (March 2023)
Grab your freebies for My Hero Mania here!
There are a wealth of anime-inspired fighting games on Roblox, and My Hero Mania is arguably one of the best. While the game is still in its beta phase, you can still play the game right now on the popular gaming platform. If you’re here, chances are you’re on the lookout for one thing: All My Hero Mania codes in Roblox. Well, you’ve come to the right place as down below, we’ll detail just that. So, without further delay, let’s get started, shall we?
All Working My Hero Mania Codes in Roblox
Page updated March 7, 2023
Added one new code.
- 450kLIKES! — Use code for 13 Spins (New)
- the440k — Use code for 12 Spins
- 430kcode — Use code for 12 Spins
- 420k — Use code for 12 Spins
- newyearsupdate23 — Use code for Free Spins
- mhmchristmas22 — Use code for Free Spins
- turkey22 — Use code for 10 Spins, 1 Rare Spin, and 1 Epic Spin
- 360kgoal — Use code for 13 Spins
- thank350k — Use code for 13 free Spins
- season6 — Use code for 15 free Spins
- 380kCODE! — Use code for 13 free Spins
- 370klikes — Use code for 1 Epic Spin
All Expired My Hero Mania Codes in Roblox
Unfortunately, the following My Hero Mania codes have expired, which means you can no longer redeem them:
- big130k — Use code code for 5 free Spins
- ultra140k — Use code code for 5 free Spins
- 230kcode! — Use code code for 5 Spins
- thank220k — Use code for 5 Free Spins
- 210kCODE! — Use code for 5 free Spins
- theultra190k — Use code for free Spins
- likereward1 — Use code code for 2 Spins
- 110kcodeyay — Use code code for 5 Spins
- plus120k! — Use code code for 4 free Spins
- letsgo150k — Use code code for 5 free Spins
- 160ktux — Use code for 5 free Spins
- zi170k — Use code for free Spins
- easter340k — Use code for 10 free spins and 2 Rare Spins
- spinner180k — Use code for 5 free Spins
- goal200k — Use code for 10 Free Spins
- newupdate! — Use code for 10 Free Spins
- its90k! — Use code code for 6 Spins
- 80kcode! — Use code code for 5 Spins
- 70kalready — Use code code for 2 Spins
- the100k — Use code code for 10 Spins
- 330kLIKES — Use code for 12 free spins
- 320kday — Use code for 11 free Spins
- 310kLIKES — Use code for 11 common Spins
- big300k — Use code for 5 common spins and 2 rare Spins
- thank290k — Use code for 10 Spins
- 280kLIKES — Use code for 10 Spins
- 270kREAL — Use code for 9 Spins
- 260ktime — Use code for 8 Spins
- the250k — Use code for Spins
- 240kCODE — Use code for 7 Spins
How to Redeem Codes in My Hero Mania in Roblox
Fortunately, redeeming codes in My Hero Mania is really straightforward. Just follow these steps:
- Boot up My Hero Academia in Roblox.
- Next, tap on the ‘MENU’ icon on the right side of the screen.
- In the ‘Enter Code Here!’ field, type in a code exactly as it appears on the list of active codes above.
- Hit Enter and enjoy your new freebies. You’re welcome!
So, there you have it, folks. Hopefully, that's clued you in on all My Hero Mania codes in Roblox.
