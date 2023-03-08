All Hildibrand Adventures & Quests in FF14
Explore the FFXIV Hildibrand Quests.
If you’re a Final Fantasy XIV fan, then you shouldn’t definitely miss the game’s Hildibrand quests. These quests come as a part of optional content, in which Hildibrand and Nashu embark on a hilarious adventurous journey. For those who haven’t already explored the madness of these themed quests, here’s the complete list of Hildibrand Adventures in FF14: Final Fantasy XIV.
How To Start Hildibrand Quests in FFXIV
The Hildibrand quests can be activated after speaking with Wymond at Ul’dah – Steps of Nald. Wymond can be found at these coordinates: X:9.8, Y:8.7. However, make sure you have reached job level 50 before meeting him in order to be eligible for these quests. After a short conversation, you’ll be granted your first quest of the series i.e. The Rise and Fall of Gentlemen.
FFXIV Hildibrand Quests – (Level 50)
- The Rise and Fall of Gentlemen – Wymond, Emerald Avenue
- Back in the Saddle – Hildibrand, Sgolii Desert
- After Her Own Heart – Wymond, Emerald Avenue
- The Immaculate Deception – Ellie, Steps of Nald
- The Science of Deduction – Ellie, Drybona
- The Hammer – Hildibrand, Nophica’s Wells
- Manderville Men – Hildibrand, Bluefog
- The Three Collectors – Hildibrand, The Footfalls
- The Business of Betrothal – Ellie, The Footfalls
- A Burst of Inspiration – Briardien, Bloodshore
- Seeds of Rebellion – Tiny Trader, Aleport
- A Case of Indecency – Hildibrand, Raincatcher Gully
- Eight-armed and Dangerous – Ellie, Eastern La Noscea
- What Price Victory – Hildibrand, The Coliseum
- The Trouble with Truffles – Hildibrand, The Coliseum
- The Coliseum Conundrum – Briardien, Sapphire Avenue Exchange
- Shades of Sil’dih – Ellie, Steps of Thal
- Sibling Strife – Hildibrand, The Eighty Sins of Sasamo
- Beneath The Mask – Hildibrand, Hustings Strip
- Truths Untold – Hyuran Woman, Hustings Strip
- Her Last Vow – Julyan, Hustings Strip
FFXIV Hildibrand Quests – (Level 60)
- A Gentleman Falls, Rather than Flies – Nashu Mhakaracca, The Jeweled Crozier
- Don’t Call It a Comeback – Cyr, Twinpools
- The Gigi Situation – Cyr, Ishgard Aetheryte Plaza
- The Measure of a Mammet – Hildibrand, The Jeweled Crozier
- A Gazebo to Call Our Own – Cyr, Ishgard Aetheryte Plaza
- Don’t Trust Anyone Over Sixty – Hildibrand, Idyllshire
- The Proud and the Point-eyed – Cyr, Ishgard Aetheryte Plaza
- If I Could Turn Back Time – Hildibrand, Avalonia Fallen
FFXIV Hildibrand Quests – (Level 70)
- A Hingan Tale: Nashu Goes East – Conspicuously Inconspicuous Man – Pier 2
- Life Imitates Art Imitates Life – Nashu Mhakaracca, Rakuza District
- Of Wolves and Gentlemen – Shigure, Rasen Kaikyo
- In the Eye of the Hingan – Shigure, Kogane Dori
- The Blade Mislaid – Shigure, Rakuza District
- The Black Heart Beneath – Shigure, Matsuba Square
- Good Swords, Good Dogs – Hildibrand, Rakuza District
- The Past is Never Past – Nashu Mhakaracca, Rakuza District
- Don’t Do the Dewprism – Hildibrand, Rakuza District
FFXIV Hildibrand Quests – (Level 90)
- The Sleeping Gentleman – Excitable Youth, Radz-at-Han
- A Soulful Reunion – Hildibrand, Lakeland
- Lunar Conspiracy – Nashu Mhakaracca, Radz-at-Han
- The Imperfect Gentleman – Hildibrand, Mare Lamentorum
- Make It a Manderville – House Manderville Manservant, Rads-at-Han
