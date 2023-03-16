All Arithmancy Door Puzzles in Hogwarts Legacy & How to Solve Them

Image Source: Avalanche Software

Hogwarts Legacy is filled with a vast number of exploration activities that come in all different forms, from battles to broom skills to various puzzles. Among them is a special type of puzzle that involves both numbers and symbols and takes but a bit of arithmetic to solve. Known as Arithmancy Doors, there are just over a dozen of them scattered around Hogwarts Castle that are waiting to be opened. If you need help finding and/or solving any of them, here is our guide to all arithmancy door puzzles in Hogwarts Legacy and how to solve them.

How Arithmancy Doors Work & How to Solve The Puzzle

Each Arithmancy Door that you find around Hogwarts will have a blank slate where the window would be, and a line of gold-colored animal symbols cresting over the top. There will also be two odd-looking wall contraptions with question marks on them located in different spots nearby the door itself. One will have one question mark on it, the other will have two question marks.

Image Source: Warner Bros via Twinfinite

When you walk up to the door and press “Interact”, a diagram of numbers will appear on the blank slate with two different problems to be solved, one on the top and one on the bottom. You’ll notice that the top problem has a space with one question mark, while the bottom problem has a space with two question marks. These correspond to the wall dice contraptions with question marks on them.

To solve these problems, you need to figure out the numbers that add up to the sum in the middle. So for example, in the top problem above, you need to figure out the missing number that will help add up to the sum of 5.

Along with 3 and 0, what number would the question mark be? It would be 2, but how exactly do you make that number appear? That’s where the animal symbols come in.

Each animal symbol corresponds to a different number, from 0 to 9. Luckily, there are two very easy ways to remember which symbol equals what number. The first way is simply reading the symbols in order from left to right along the door, which in fact reads from 0 to 9.

However, if one of the wall dice contraptions is somewhat far away from the door and you forget what order the symbols are in, there’s the other full-proof way that the game provides to you.

Arithmancy Door Symbol Cheat Sheet

Image Source: Warner Bros via Twinfinite

As you can see, this literal cheat sheet references each symbol found around the arithmancy doors, and the numbers they correspond with. As you solve each of the problems, you can simply pull out this sheet when needed.

To obtain this, simply fast-travel to the Divination Classroom Floo Flame and enter the classroom via the ladder. Inside, the cheat sheet can be found in a chest near the blackboard.

Astronomy Wing Arithmancy Doors (1 Door Total)

Arithmancy Wing Door Puzzle (5-12 Problem Pattern)

Image Source: Warner Bros via Twinfinite

This first door puzzle can be found in the Astronomy Wing area of the castle. Simply travel via the Charms Classroom Floo Flame and you can find the door right around the corner from it. Using Revelio is an easy way to spot it as well.

Upon interacting with the door, you’ll see the 5-12 problem pattern displayed,so you need to reach the sum of 5 on the top problem, and the sum of 12 on the bottom problem. Up top, you have the numbers 3 and 0 already displayed, so you need the symbol that equals 2.

Find the one-question wall dice directly to the left of the door and roll it until you find the Graphorn symbol as seen on the cheat sheet. This solves the top problem.

For the bottom problem, find the double question wall dice nearby next to a painting. You’ll see that you already have the number 4 and a unicorn symbol displayed, which represents the number 1.

As such, you need the symbol that represents the number 7. Roll the double-question wall dice until you find the Marmite symbol, which looks kind of like a weird squid.

This solves both problems on the door. Interact with it again to open the door and find the loot within. Most loot inside these doors comes in the form of a new conjuration decor item for your Room of Requirement and one gear piece.

Grand Staircase Arithmancy Doors (3 Doors Total)

Grand Staircase Door Puzzle #1 (6-11 Problem Pattern)

Image Source: Warner Bros via Twinfinite

This door puzzle can be found by fast traveling to the Grand Staircase Floo Flame. When you arrive you’ll already see the double question wall dice contraption nearby, so make note of that.

To find the door, head right and go up the stairs. At the top, find one more set of stairs again to your right and go up them. From there, go forward and look to your left, where you should see the door. Use Revelio if you get turned around anywhere.

As seen above, this door presents the 6-11 problem pattern. To reach the sum of 6 for the top problem, you’ll see you already have the number 4 and a Graphorn symbol which equals 2.

That means you need the symbol that equals 0. Roll the one-question wall dice to the left of the door until you find the demiguise symbol.

For the bottom problem, you already have the numbers 5 and 1, so you need the symbol that equals 5. Roll the double-question wall dice you saw back near the Grand Staircase Floo Flame until you see the Quintaped symbol.

Grand Staircase Door Puzzle #2 (13-21 Problem Pattern)

Image Source: Warner Bros via Twinfinite

This door puzzle can be found by fast traveling to the Ravenclaw Tower Floo Flame. The door can be found across the corridor before the staircase that leads to the Ravenclaw Common Room. Use Revelio to make note of where the wall dices are on both sides of the room.

Upon interacting with the door, the 13-21 problem pattern will be revealed. For the top problem, you already have the number 1 and a spider symbol which represents 8. Due to this, you need the symbol that represents 4. Roll the one-question wall dice until you find the Fwooper bird symbol.

For the bottom problem, you already have the number 13 and the three-headed Runespoor symbol, which represents 3. Therefore, you need the symbol that represents 5. Roll the double-question wall dice nearby until you find the Quintaped symbol.

Grand Staircase Door Puzzle #3 (23-10 Problem Pattern)

Image Source: Warner Bros via Twinfinite

This door puzzle can be found by fast traveling to the Grand Staircase Tower Floo Flame, and then heading down the stairs nearby. You’ll see the door puzzle at the bottom. Note that the wall dices for this door are a bit spread out along the grand staircase. Use Revelio to keep track of them.

Upon interacting with the door, the 23-19 problem pattern will be revealed. For the top problem, you already have the number 15 and a Graphorn symbol, which represents 2. This means you need the symbol that represents the number 6. Roll the one-question wall dice until you see the Salamander symbol.

For the bottom problem, you have two symbols already. One is the Hydra which represents 9, and the other is the Runespoor which represents 3.

Therefore, you need the symbol that represents the number 7. Roll the double-question dice nearby until you find the Marmite symbol, which again looks like a strange little squid.

Great Hall Arithmancy Doors (1 Door Total)

Great Hall Door Puzzle (24-14 Problem Pattern)

Image Source: Warner Bros via Twinfinite

This door puzzle can be found by fast traveling to the Great Hall Floo Flame. When you arrive and face the long dining tables, look to your left and run that way across the room, then turn left again to find a small corridor nook where the door puzzle is found.

Upon interacting with the door, the 24-14 problem pattern will be revealed. For the top problem, you already have the number 7 and the Hydra symbol which represents 9. From this, you need the symbol that represents 8 to solve it. Roll the one-question wall dice until you find the Spider symbol.

For the bottom problem, you already have the number 11 and the Demiguise symbol which represents 0. This means you need the symbol that represents 3 to solve it. Roll the double-question wall dice until you find the three-headed Runespoor symbol.

Library Annex Arithmancy Doors (4 Doors Total)

Library Annex Puzzle Door #1 (21-17 Problem Pattern)

Image Source: Warner Bros via Twinfinite

This door puzzle can be found by fast traveling to the Potions Classroom Floo Flame in the Library Annex. From there, you can find the door puzzle right next to the large wooden door that leads to the Potions Classroom.

Upon interacting with the door, the 21-17 problem pattern will be revealed. For the top problem, you already have the number 11 and the Graphorn symbol which represents 2. Therefore, you need the symbol that represents the number 8. Roll the one-question wall dice right next to the door until you find the Spider symbol.

For the bottom problem, you already have two symbols. The Hydra represents the number 9, and The Quintaped represents the number 5. This means you need the symbol that represents 3 to solve it. Roll the double-question wall dice that are found via the staircase above the door until you find the Runespoor symbol. Use Revelio if you have a hard time finding the wall dice.

Library Annex Puzzle Door #2 (9-4 Problem Pattern)

Image Source: Warner Bros via Twinfinite

This door puzzle can be found by fast traveling to the Divination Classroom Floo Flame in the Library Annex. From there, walk along the wooden catwalk nearby until you find a path leading to a hidden area on the right. Use Revelio to pinpoint it.

Upon interacting with the door, the 9-4 problem pattern will be revealed. For the top problem, you already have the number 2 and the Runespoor symbol which represents 3. From this, you need the symbol that represents the number 4. Roll the one-question wall dice directly to the left until you find the Fwooper bird symbol.

For the bottom problem, you already have the numbers 1 and 0. This means you need the symbol that represents the number 3. Roll the double-question wall dice directly to the right until you find the three-headed Runespoor symbol.

Library Annex Puzzle Door #3 (15-18 Problem Pattern)

Image Source: Warner Bros via Twinfinite

This door puzzle can be found right after solving the previous one near the Divination Classroom. You’ll find a secret Arithmancy Classroom, where there will be not one but two puzzles. Here is how to solve the first one.

Upon interacting with the first door, the 15-18 problem pattern will be revealed. For the top problem, you already have the Quintaped symbol which represents 5, and the Salamander symbol which represents 6. Therefore, you need the symbol that represents the number 4 to solve it. Roll the one-question wall dice until you find the Fwooper bird symbol.

For the bottom problem, you already have the number 13 and the Demiguise symbol which represents 0. From there, you need the symbol that represents the number 5 to solve it. Roll the double-question wall dice until you find the Quintaped symbol.

Library Annex Door Puzzle #4 (17-8 Problem Pattern)

Image Source: Warner Bros via Twinfinite

This door puzzle is the second one found inside the secret Arithmancy Classroom.

Upon interacting with this second door, the 17-8 Problem Pattern will be revealed. For the top problem, you already have the number 6 and the Quintaped symbol which represents the number 5. From this, you need the symbol that represents the number 6 to solve it. Roll the one-question wall dice nearby until you find the Salamander symbol.

For the bottom problem, you already have the number 0 and the Marmite symbol which represents the number 7. Therefore, you need the symbol that represents 1 to solve it. Roll the double-question wall dice until you find the Unicorn symbol.

South Wing Arithmancy Doors (1 Door Total)

South Wing – Hospital Wing Door Puzzle (13-14 Problem Pattern)

Image Source: Warner Bros via Twinfinite

This door puzzle can be found by fast traveling to the Hospital Wing Floo Flame in the South Wing. From there, head down four floors of stairs until you see the door nearby. This puzzle is found during The Caretaker’s Lunar Lament quest, but you can easily come back to it later.

Upon interacting with the door, the 13-14 problem pattern will be revealed. For the top problem, you already have the number 5 and a Spider symbol that represents the number 8. From here, you need to find the symbol that represents 0 to solve it. Roll the one-question wall dice nearby until you find the Demiguise symbol.

For the bottom problem, you already have the number 3 and the Graphorn symbol that represents the number 2. With these, you need to find the symbol that represents 9. Roll the double-question wall dice nearby until you find the Hydra symbol.

Bell Tower Arithmancy Doors (1 Door Total)

Bell Tower Courtyard Door Puzzle (22-9 Problem Pattern)

Image Source: Warner Bros via Twinfinite

This final door puzzle can be found by fast traveling to the Bell Tower Courtyard Floo Flame in the Bell Tower Wing area. From there, unlock the nearby door with Alohomora I to reach the puzzle. If you don’t yet have the Alohomora spell, consult our guide for how to use the Alohomora Spell in Hogwarts Legacy.

Upon interacting with the door puzzle, the 22-9 problem pattern will be revealed. For the top problem, you already have the number 12 and the Spider symbol which represents the number 8. Therefore, you need to find the symbol that represents the number 1 to solve it. Roll the one-question wall dice nearby until you find the Unicorn symbol.

For the bottom problem, you already have the Unicorn symbol which represents 1, and the Marmite symbol which represents 7. From here, you need to find the symbol that represents the number 1. Roll the double-question wall dice nearby to again find a Unicorn symbol.

That concludes our guide to all arithmancy door puzzles in Hogwarts Legacy and how to solve them. We hope you found this useful, and let us know what you think of these puzzles compared to the other ones found in the game.

Be sure to check out all of our other guides for everything in Hogwarts Legacy.

Related Posts