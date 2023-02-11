Why Did Ellie Rub Her Blood on Sam’s Infection in HBO’s The Last of Us?

Photograph by Liane Hentscher and HBO

HBO’s The Last of Us treated fans to an early episode thanks to the Super Bowl, with an episode focused on brothers Henry and Sam. However, there was an unfortunate complication to the pair’s story by the episode’s end, so let’s take a look at why exactly Ellie decided to rub her blood on Sam’s leg during the latest episode of The Last of Us.

Why Did Ellie Rub Her Blood on Sam’s Leg?

The short answer is that Ellie rubs blood on Sam’s leg in the hopes it will cure his cut, which she assumes was made by an infected.

This occurs during the massive battle between Kathleen’s soldiers and the Infected, the two pairs of Joel and Ellie and Henry and Sam did not make it out completely unscathed. At some point, one of the Infected managed to get ahold of Sam and bite his leg.

The two pairs then find themselves in a motel, reeling from all the carnage they just witnessed, with Sam and Ellie in the bedroom reading comics. Before going to bed, Sam decides to reveal to Ellie that he was indeed bitten, a fact that he has hidden from his brother and Joel.

Ellie wants to save Sam, and since she believes she is the key to saving the world, she thinks that this is a possible solution to the problem. Unfortunately for Ellie, she soon discovers that her being a savior doesn’t work this way, as Sam becomes an Infected the following day and attacks his former friend.

That is everything you need to know regarding why Ellie chose to rub her blood on Sam’s infection in HBO’s The Last of Us. For more coverage on the adaptation of the video game series, be sure to search Twinfinite.

Related Posts