Where’s Arthur’s Treasure? How to Complete Cache in the Castle in Hogwarts Legacy
The wizard pirate.
Besides being a powerful witch or wizard, players can test their treasure-hunting skills in the Cache in the Castle quest, where Arthur Plummly will bestow a map to a valuable cosmetic. But, once you begin the search, you’ll see that it involves a series of challenging tasks around the castle that may prove difficult. So, if you need help finding Arthur’s treasure, here’s how to complete the Cache in the Castle quest in Hogwarts Legacy.
Hogwarts Legacy Cache in the Castle Guide
When Arthur gives players the treasure map in Hogwarts Legacy, they must travel through a specific path to locate all three destinations.
After you obtain the item from Plummly, you can follow these steps to complete the Cache in the Castle mission:
- Travel to the bottom of the stairs until you reach the Defence Against the Dark Arts Tower Floo Flame.
- Locate the rhinoceros skeleton.
- Go to the Transfiguration Courtyard.
- Find the fountain.
- Travel to the Bell Tower Wing.
- Use Accio on the portrait.
- Open the chest and collect the Authentic Historian’s Uniform.
- Return to Arthur and tell him what you’ve discovered.
Once players tell Arthur about their adventure, he will commend them for their efforts, and they’ll receive some XP that will boost their level. You can also equip the cosmetic you’ve unlocked in the Gears section.
That does it for our guide on how to find Arthur’s treasure in the Cache in the Castle quest. For more Hogwarts Legacy content, be sure to explore the relevant links below, including our guide on how to lockpick.
- How to Win the House Cup in Hogwarts Legacy
- Hogwarts Legacy: PC vs PS5 vs Xbox Series X|S – Which Should You Get?
- How Many Endings Does Hogwarts Legacy Have? Answered
- Top 5 Best Hogwarts Legacy PC Mods
- Hogwarts Legacy Ghost of Our Love Quest Guide: Floating Candles Map Solution