Can You Have Multiple Saves in Hogwarts Legacy? Answered

Image Source: Warner Bros. Games

Hogwarts Legacy allows players across PC and consoles to be a student at the iconic Hogwarts school in the Harry Potter franchise. While there is not much player choice in the game, you are still expected to pass classes. Is it possible to roll back to a previous save if something goes wrong? Here is everything you need to know you can have multiple saves in Hogwarts Legacy.

Can You Have Multiple Saves in Hogwarts Legacy?

Image Source: Warner Bros. Games via Twinfinite

The quick answer is that yes, Hogwarts Legacy does support multiple saves. Players can manually save their game by opening up the pause menu and selecting “Save Game” under the “Save/Load And Exit” submenu. You can also load a different save from the same submenu under “Load Game.”

The game does have an autosave feature that will constantly save after accomplishing an objective or picking up a collectible, but it is nice to have a hard save in case something goes wrong. Especially when there is enough room for up to 10 save slots.

Hogwarts Legacy players can also create multiple characters, so people living in the same household and sharing a copy do not have to share the same character or progress.

That is everything you need to know you can have multiple saves in Hogwarts Legacy. Check back with Twinfinite for more Hogwarts Legacy coverage and click on the links for other helpful guides as you make your way on the journey of being a wizard in the game.

Related Posts