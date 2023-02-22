Where to Find Dervish & Banges in Hogwarts Legacy

Image Source: WB Games via Twinfinite

You’d be hard pressed trying to find such a meticulously designed recreation of the world of Harry Potter in any media outside of the novels and movies as Avalanche Software’s Hogwarts Legacy. Really, it’s a Potterhead’s dream come true, and is filled to the brim with knowing nods and easter eggs to its beloved source material. In fact, even deep cuts like Dervish & Banges’ wizarding equipment shop is in the game. But where is it exactly? If you’re curious as to where to find Dervish and Banges in Hogwarts Legacy, you’re in the perfect place. Let’s get started, shall we?

How to Find Dervish and Banges in Hogwarts Legacy

Specifically, if you’re looking for Dervish & Banges in Hogwarts Legacy, it can be found in the northeastern zone of Hogsmeade. Unlike other shops, it’s actually combined with the Gladrags Wizardwear shop. As a result, you can walk into either door and still access both shop areas.

Image Source: WB Games via Twinfinite

What Can You Buy in Dervish and Banges in Hogwarts Legacy? Answered

Unfortunately, you can’t actually speak or interact with the shop owner of Dervish and Banges in Hogwarts Legacy. Instead, they’ll just be busy tinkering and fixing magical equipment with a wand and an enchanted hammer. That said, there are some cool things to find inside Dervish and Banges.

Is There Anything to Find in Dervish and Banges in Hogwarts Legacy? Answered

Yes, there are a few items of interest to find in Dervish and Banges. Firstly, there’s a Demiguise Statue to collect right on the store counter in front of you as you enter.

Image Source: WB Games via Twinfinite

Also, just next to the door as you enter Dervish and Banges, there’s a chest to open on your left.

Finally, as you enter Dervish and Banges, there’s also an Eye Chest on you right-hand side, tucked away in the shadows in the corner. Of course, if you want to access this chest, you’ll need the Disillusionment Charm to make yourself disappear. Next, creep up to the Eye Chest and you’ll be then able to open it.

Image Source: WB Games via Twinfinite

So, there you have it. We hope this helped to clue you in on where to find Dervish and Banges in Hogwarts Legacy. For more, here’s an explainer discussing whether the game is playable in VR. Alternatively, go ahead and take a gander at the links below.

