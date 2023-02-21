Where to Find & Catch a Diricawl in Hogwarts Legacy

Image Source: Avalanche Software

Among all of the imaginative beasts you can catch and tame in Hogwarts Legacy, few are as adorable as the Diricawl, a Dodo-looking bird deserving of your adoration. If you are still searching for one of these beasts to complete your menagerie for the Vivarium, look no further. Here is how to find and catch a Diricawl in Hogwarts Legacy.

Where to Find a Diricawl in Hogwarts Legacy

Like other beasts in the game, a Diricawl can be found at its respective Beast Dens, where the player can rescue them. Beast Dens can be identified on your map by the small symbol of a beast claw. The Diricawl has a total of 3 Beast Dens in the game that can be found at the following locations:

Southwest Area of Poidsear Coast

South Side of Marunweem Lake

Northeast of Clagmar Castle

How to Catch a Diricawl in Hogwarts Legacy

You will be able to capture and rescue beasts after you have unlocked the nab-sack, a special item given to you by the house elf Deek during The Elf, the Nab-Sack, and the Loom Main Quest. Once you have the nab-sack in tow and you have located a Diricawl Beast Den, activate your Disillusionment Charm to turn invisible and sneak up on the beast.

Make sure you have the nab-sack equipped, get close enough to the Diricawl, and cast Levioso to momentarily hold it in place and prevent it from escaping. Use it right away, and follow the onscreen prompts to capture the Diricawl.

You should see the unsuspecting bird fly right into the bag, and it will be ready to take to your Vivarium where you can care for your new feathered friend in its new home. Taming, feeding, and petting your new Diricawl will also reward you with Diricawl Feathers, which can be used to upgrade your gear, making you all the more ready to take on your adventure through the Wizarding World.

Now that you have your very own Diricawl, you can name your new pal. Here are some very good, not-at-all-groan-worthy suggestions: Feather Locklear, Robird De Niro, and Hen Affleck. If you want more of these cuties, you could always unlock the Breeding Pen for your Vivarium. W

e wish you luck on completing your collection of beasts for your Vivarium, and we hope this guide has helped you learn how to find and catch a Diricawl in Hogwarts Legacy.

Related Posts