Tekken 8 Sees the Return of the World’s Worst Father

Image Source: Bandai Namco

Anyone familiar with the Tekken franchise knows about Kazuya Mishima and what a terrible dad he is. Father of Jin Kazama and CEO of the Mishima Zaibatsu, with the future release of Tekken 8, you can expect to see his parental abuse and unethical business practices in stunning 4K.

Running an evil, multinational conglomerate and committing crimes against the world gets a little exhausting! To avoid work burnout, sometimes Kazuya Mishima likes to just kick back and relax by challenging his son to hand-to-hand combat and beating the absolute tar out of him. It’s all about self-care; nothing problematic happening here. See for yourself in the latest trailer for Tekken 8.

The new gameplay shows Kazuya in action, utilizing staple moves that Tekken fans will recognize, but it also shows off his prowess with the new Heat Smash system and reworked Rage Art moves. This time, by entering into his Heat State, Kazuya retains his Devil Form, amplifying just how brutal this character can be. In all fairness, Jin is no saint either, committing his own war crimes with the G Corporation. Like father, like son!

You can look forward to playing as Kazuya and the rest of the series’ colorful roster when Tekken 8 releases in 2024 for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. Stay right here on Twinfinite for all of the news on this legendary brawler as its release edges closer.

Related Posts