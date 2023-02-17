Should You Pet or Slay Kemono in Wild Hearts? Answered

Image Source: Twinfinite via Electronic Arts

If you are anything like me, you feel a gut-wrenching pain every time you ruthlessly murder a small Kemono in Wild Hearts. From the berry bunnies to the little lizards, each monster feels just as precious and deserving of life as the next one. Thankfully, Wild Hearts actually gives you the choice between petting or slaying these little guys. This choice may leave you wondering, should you pet or slay Kemono in Wild Hearts?

You likely know that you have the ability to pet or slay the small Kemono in Wild Hearts as the beginning of the game takes you through a sequence in which you come across some deer. You are prompted to either pet or slay the deer, but there is never any tutorial or explanation describing what the options entail.

What Is the Difference Between Peting or Slaying Kemono in Wild Hearts?

The difference between petting or slaying a small Kemono has to do with the crafting materials that it will drop. These can vary depending on the option that you choose and also differ for each Kemono. Some materials drop for both options while others are exclusive to just one. For instance, the Sugarcane Deer from the beginning will drop a Lesser Cane Antler when petted but Red Meat if killed.

There are also different quests and jobs you can pick up in Minato that can call for you to pet or slay Kemono, so keep a close eye on your objectives.

Just remember while you are playing that the bigger Kemono you take on in hunts are not to be petted as much as you may feel the urge to, nor is there an option to do so. They are not friendly or receptive as much as we want them to be.

Now that you know if you should pet or slay Kemono in Wild Hearts, you can get to collecting materials from the little guys whether you are alone or with friends in co-op. Just remember, the berry bunnies are friends and not food. If you want to see more related content, look below or check out our website’s main page.

