Is Halo Infinite Down? How To Check Halo Infinite Server Status

Not able to get on and play a round of Slayer? You are by no means alone. Halo Infinite is home to millions of players, so it makes sense that there may be a network outage here and there, with some problems even going widespread. Here is everything you need to know about whether Halo Infinite is down right now, and how to check the server status if it is.

Is Halo Infinite Down?

As of Feb. 1, 2022, at 3:18 PM EST, it looks like Halo Infinite is down for a lot of players. According to DownDetector, the outages seemed to just start occurring in excess about 30 minutes ago.

Thankfully, it seems that the developers, 343 Industries, are aware of the issue that players are currently facing regarding Halo Infinite. In actuality, it seems like it’s something that is going on with Xbox as a whole, not just this game in particular.

How to Fix Halo Infinite Problem with Dedicated Server Error

We are aware some users may be experiencing issues with matchmaking on Xbox Live. Follow along here, and on our status page for updates. https://t.co/8oGTs7cnSs — Xbox Support (@XboxSupport) February 1, 2023

At the moment, there is no specific fix regarding how to solve the problem with the dedicated server error. While this may be frustrating, it’s important to note that 343 Industries and Xbox Support are away of the issues and will be relaying news and updates accordingly via their Twitter accounts.

When we have more info on the fix, we will be sure to update you accordingly. For now, that is everything you need to know on how to check the server status for Halo to see if it is down.

