How to Use Rowland’s Map to Follow His Trail in Hogwarts Legacy

The world of Hogwarts Legacy is chock full of quests and activities meant to throw the toughest of magical challenges at you. One quest, in particular, sees the protagonist going on a rescue mission to help Adelaide Oakes’s uncle, Rowland, through the use of a map. The quest is a bit tricky, so if you find yourself having trouble completing it, here’s what you need to know about how to use Rowland’s Map and complete “The Tale of Rowland Oakes.“

**It goes without saying, but this guide will feature spoilers on how to complete The Tale of Rowland Oakes quest in Hogwarts Legacy. While we will go over how to use the map, it will also briefly cover the events of the quest. Turn away now if you want to avoid spoilers.**

How to Start The Tale of Rowland Oakes Quest

Sometime in your playthrough of Hogwarts Legacy, Adelaide Oakes will send you a letter through the Owl Post. She’s afraid that her uncle, Rowland Oakes, has gone missing after having issues with some goblins.

Head over to the north side of the Transfiguration Courtyard, and Adelaide will be there to discuss your next course of action, which is naturally to head to his campsite marked on the map. A quick tip, fast travel to Floo Flame at Jackdaw’s Tomb and then use your broom to reach his camp.

Upon arriving at his camp, you must dispatch a few goblins that have taken over. Once the goblins are defeated, you’ll discover a map sitting atop a box on the north side of the camp.

How to Use Rowland’s Map to Follow His Trail

Rowland’s map paints a beautiful picture of where he is, but it doesn’t exactly say how to get there. Starting from his camp, hop on your broom, and follow the river pictured on the map to the Korrow Ruins Floo Flame.

Just a bit north of the Floo Flame, you’ll find the dungeon where Rowland is trapped. Entering the dungeon will throw you into a scuffle with some more goblins, so make sure you’re prepared for a fight.

These bandits honestly shouldn’t give you too much trouble though, and once you’re done, you’ll have successfully used Rowland’s Map to follow his trail and how to complete The Tale of Rowland Oakes quest. If you’re still itching for more fun quests in the game, why not check out our guide on how to complete the Search for the Tomb Helmet? We’ve also got lots of other great guides for you to enjoy down below.

