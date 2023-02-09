How to Unlock Bat Country Stage in Vampire Survivors

Image Source: Poncle

Roguelike bullet hell game Vampire Survivors recently received an update that adds a new stage called Bat Country alongside some other fresh features. The update and new map are free for all players, and do not require the Legacy of the Moonspell paid expansion. Here is how to unlock the Bat Country stage in Vampire Survivors.

Unlocking the Bat Country Stage in Vampire Survivors

Image Source: Poncle via Twinfinite

The Bat Country stage can be unlocked by reaching level 80 in the Mad Forest stage while the Inverse mode is enabled. With its checkerboard design, this challenge stage is eerily similar to the Green Hill Zone levels from the Sonic the Hedgehog series.

To unlock the stage, pick any of the characters that you feel comfortable with. Then, choose the first stage at the top of the level list known as Mad Forest. At the bottom of screen should be various modifiers such as Hyper and Hurry modes.

The only modifier that matters is Inverse mode The mode increases earned gold by 200%, luck by 20%, and enemies start with 200% Max Health while gaining an additional 5% Max Health and 0.5% movement speed every minute.

Survive long enough to reach level 80, quit out after reaching it, or complete the stage to unlock Bat Country and the Hyper mode for Bat Country. The stage can also be unlocked by typing “recycletheforest” in the secrets menu.

That is how to unlock the Bat Country stage in Vampire Survivors.

