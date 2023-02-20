Image Source: Mundfish

Atomic Heart’s alternate history Soviet Union setting is a really interesting and unique concept, but some of its RPG and FPS gameplay mechanics are largely pretty routine. For instance, the game has plenty of environmental puzzles for players to solve. The first major one involves powering up an elevator to proceed. If you’re arrived here, then you’re likely pondering how to power up the elevator in Atomic Heart. Here’s everything you need to know. Let’s go!

How Do I Power Up the Elevator in Atomic Heart? Answered

Shortly after defeating the VOV-A6/CH LAB TECH robot boss with the laser eyes and stumbling upon your first upgrade machine called Nora, you’ll come across a lift, which needs to be powered up before you can use it. In short, you’ll need to find the Circuit Breaker and power it up before you can proceed.

Fortunately, you can use your Scanner by double-tapping the R1/RB button and this will show you the direction in which the power cables go. Once you use your Scanner, you’ll notice that the wires lead back downstairs and connect up to six large circular shapes, which is the Circuit Breaker.

Image Source: Mundfish via Twinfinite

Head downstairs and follow the wires to the Circuit Breaker and this will lead you to a Supply Room, which is locked by a key. Fortunately, your onboard AI companion, CHAR-les, will set a waypoint for you to go to in order to obtain it.

It’s worth noting that you’ll need to deal with a Dandelion CCTV camera on your way to the key, and these can be a bit of a pain as they can call in more hostile robots to really rain on your parade.

The best way to deal with the CCTV cameras is to either disable them with Shok (by pressing Triangle/Y), smash them with your melee weapon really quickly, or simply fire upon the camera to destroy it from a safe distance. If you’re struggling to locate where the camera is exactly, you can use your Scanner.

Image Source: Mundfish via Twinfinite

Once you’ve found the key in the Administration’s service room, head back to the Circuit Breaker. Now, you’ll need to complete a short puzzle involving the Power Activation Relay. Thankfully, it’s pretty straightforward, though these puzzles do get more complex as the game progresses.

All you need to do is make sure the power (the blue light ray) connects up to the right color on the relay on the far left. You can do this by spinning the circular circuits in 180-degree motions.

Image Source: Mundfish via Twinfinite

If you look closely at the relay on the left, it’s made up of three small dots. The top two are red, while the bottom dot is blue. As a result, you’re going to want to spin the circular circuits until the blue light ray is at the bottom, thus hitting the bottom blue dot on the relay on the left. Once you’ve done this, the puzzle will be solved and the power to the elevator will be restored; you’ll now be able to ride the elevator up.

So, what do you know: That’s everything you need to know about how to power up the elevator in Atomic Heart. For more, here’s our in-depth review of the game. Or, if you’d rather, simply peruse the links below.

