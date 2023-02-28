How to Keep 2 Enemies Airborne in Hogwarts Legacy

Image Source: Avalanche Software via Twinfinite

When you’re roleplaying a wizard, spells are going to be a big part of the experience, and Hogwarts Legacy is no exception. Yes, with 34 distinct spells to wield in the game, much of your time is going to be spent learning and casting magic. But with such a long list of Duelling Feats to tick off, some of you may be left wondering how to keep two enemies airborne in Hogwarts Legacy, which is definitely one of the trickier challenges to pull off. Don’t worry, as we’re going to show you how to do that down below. So, let’s begin, shall we?

How Do I Keep Two Enemies Airborne in Hogwarts Legacy? Answered

If you want to keep two enemies airborne in Hogwarts Legacy, you’re going to have to cast a combination of Accio and Levioso at the same time, though you’re going to need to have upgraded both spells using Talent Points so that you can lift more than one enemy at the same time.

To upgrade Accio and Levioso, you’re going to have to go into the Talents menu and shell out a couple of Talent Points to acquire Levioso Mastery and Accio Mastery. Bear in mind, you’ll also need to be Level 5 to purchase these upgrades.

Thing is, the problem with casting Accio and Levioso together without upgrading the spells means that you’ll only be able to lift one target at a time. However, the Duelling Feat requires you to lift two enemies at the same time and hold them for 5 seconds.

For those wondering, Levioso is a Control spell that you learn early on your adventure and it levitates objects or enemies for a short period of time. Meanwhile, Accio is a Force spell that lifts enemies and objects into the air and pulls them in closer to you.

The other key to achieving this specific Duelling Feat is timing. We found that the best way to tick this Duelling Feat off our to-do list was by casting an upgraded version of Accio when a group of enemies were close together. Once the enemies in question are pulled in closer to you and are about to drop to the ground, cast Levioso to levitate them for a longer period of time to obtain this Duelling Feat.

So, there you have it. We hope this helped to shed some light on how to keep two enemies airborne in Hogwarts Legacy. For more, here’s how to flip a Dugbog on its back in the game. Or, if you’d prefer, feel free to take a peek at the links below.

