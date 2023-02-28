Image Source: Bungie

Destiny 2’s latest expansion, Lightfall, introduces a boatload of new weapons and exotics to discover as players prepare for their confrontation with The Witness. One of the many new weapons is the Winterbite Exotic Glaive, which packs a frigidly cold punch. If you’re keen to get your hands on it, here’s everything you need to know about how to get the Winterbite Exotic Glaive and a sneak peek at some of its perks in Destiny 2.

How to Get Winterbite Exotic Glaive in Destiny 2

As Lightfall has just dropped, there’s no definitive answer on how to earn the Winterbite Exotic Glaive in Destiny 2. That said, much like the other heavy-hitting weapons and equipment, your best bet will be to take on the hardest challenges Destiny 2 has to offer.

Taking on Nightfalls, Raids, Strikes or even completing the Lightfall campaign on Legendary will offer you the best chance at earning this weapon. On the flip side, there’s always a chance you can earn it from random world drops.

Winterbite Exotic Glaive Perks in Destiny 2

Image Source: Bungie via Twinfinite

The Winterbite Exotic Glaive is a brand-new exotic that packs a Stasis punch. The glaive’s intrinsic trait, Big Frigid Glaive, reads as:

“Fires a large ball of energy that locks onto nearby targets and freezes them.”

Ironically enough, that does sound eerily similar to the snowballs you’d find during the Dawning events. Along with the intrinsic traits, Winterbite contains two secondary weapon perks:

Weighted Edge : This weapon’s melee attacks deal increased damage and slow targets when loaded with ammo.

: This weapon’s melee attacks deal increased damage and slow targets when loaded with ammo. Tilting at Windmills: Blocking damage with your shield increases movement speed while shielding.

Overall, Winterbite sounds like a fun weapon to use, but as more players get their hands on it, its true power will be revealed. As mentioned, running harder activities will give you the best shot at earning this new exotic to run in your loadout.

That’s everything you need to know about how to get the Winterbite Exotic Glaive in Destiny 2, as well as a breakdown of some of its perks. For more Destiny information to stay up-to-date on the newest expansion, scroll on to our related section below.

