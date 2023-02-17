Screenshot by Twinfinite via Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio and Sega

Another Ryu Ga Gotoku title means another opportunity to embark on an adventure littered with tasks to complete. Some are simple and straightforward, while others require a bit more grit and determination to see through. Regardless, they’ll all reward you with some sweet sweet Virtue eventually, which is necessary to unlock different perks and rewards. You don’t have hours to waste grinding through fetch quests though, which is why you want to know how to get Virtue fast in Like a Dragon Ishin.

Luckily for you, we’ve got all the answers you need compiled into this guide.

Best Ways to Get Virtue in Like a Dragon Ishin

While there are certainly many different ways to get Virtue in Like a Dragon Ishin, a few methods in particular allow you to amass a huge amount in no time flat.

The first and most effective way is to complete the tasks and minigames tied to Ryoma’s Villa and Haruka in Another Life. These are fairly easy to complete, as all you really need to do is plant crops, harvest them, sell some through Trade Orders, and use any leftovers to cook food. Engaging in all of these tasks can result in a rapid accumulation of Virtue, both by doing the tasks themselves and by completing challenges.

This in turn will allow you to use your Virtue to purchase new crop types you can plant, which in turn will be more valuable and can be used to complete even more tasks or create more complex dishes. These in turn will earn you even more Virtue, and keep the cycle churning out points for you to use however you wish.

Should this prove too boring for you, engaging in combat and running around whenever possible is also a viable option. There are a slew of challenges related to defeating a certain number of enemies, using a specific move to finish your foes, or running a certain amount as you explore Kyo and the areas surrounding it. Completing them can net you tens of thousands of Virtue points, and you aren’t likely to run out of challenges to complete before finishing the game.

Past that, there are the random challenges related to things like building up friendships with people throughout the city and eating all of the dishes offered at certain restaurants. These can admittedly be on the more time-consuming side, but they’ll work if you’re in desperate need of more Virtue points.

What You Should Spend Virtue on First

As for what you should put your Virtue toward once you have a decent amount, there are a few bonuses you’ll want to get as soon as possible.

Outside of skills related to growing more crops in Another Life, you’ll want to prioritize obtaining the Virtue Cultivation skills first and foremost. These will increase the amount of Virtue you earn from any action, and can drastically reduce the amount of time you spend grinding for more points.

After that are the skills that improve Ryoma’s stats, skills, and inventory space. Buying them will make your overall experience with the game several times better, as you’ll be able to sprint from place to place without resting and carry a much larger array of items with you.

Past that, the best perks to spend your Virtue points on are largely up to you. Consider how you like to play the game, and sink points into the skills that will make your time with the game more enjoyable.

Hopefully, this cleared up how to get Virtue fast in Like a Dragon Ishin. For more on the game, check out any of the related articles down below.

