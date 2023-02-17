Screenshot by Twinfinite via Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio and Sega

If you’re just starting out in Like a Dragon Ishin, you’re probably wondering why you keep finding Prize Tickets lying on the ground. You likewise might be questioning how valuable they are, and what you can do with them. Heck, you might even be eager to find out how to get Prize Tickets fast in Like a Dragon Ishin on the off chance that they’re a valuable commodity you’ll need an abundance of.

Fortunately for you, we’ve got any and every answer you’re looking for compiled into this guide. Read on to find out what these items are used for, and how you can amass a stockpile of them in no time flat.

How to Get Prize Tickets & What They Do in Like a Dragon Ishin

To start, it’s worth noting that Prize Tickets aren’t a limited resource or collectible in Like a Dragon Ishin.

Instead, they’re more like a currency which can be used at the Prize Wheels set up in the northern section of Fushimi. Each spin of the standard Prize Wheel costs one Prize Ticket, while a spin of the Rare Prize Wheel costs you five tickets per play. You’ll also need to play the standard Prize Wheel a certain number of times before the Rare Prize Wheel will be accessible. Each ticket or bundle of tickets gives you the chance to obtain rare resources used for crafting, healing, and otherwise thriving during your playthrough of the game.

Getting Prize Tickets, meanwhile, is fairly easy. As you wander around Kyo, item glimmers will appear on the ground which you can examine. Most all of them will net you one Prize Ticket, and the spots will respawn at random intervals. You can also get one Prize Ticket per 2,000 Mon you spend at any shop within Fushimi, Rakugai, or Rakunai, meaning you can rack up a considerable amount of tickets so long as you’re willing to drop the necessary cash to get them.

How to Get the Best Prizes With Prize Tickets

Once you have the necessary Prize Tickets, you can then spend them at the Prize Wheels.

The prize you’ll receive is completely random and determined by the color of the ball that pops out of the Prize Wheels. There are five different tiers of prizes you can win, which include:

Fourth Prize (Green) : Wins you a piece of Scrap Paper from the Standard Prize Wheel or a Nigirimeshi from the Rare Prize Wheel

: Wins you a piece of Scrap Paper from the Standard Prize Wheel or a Nigirimeshi from the Rare Prize Wheel Third Prize (Blue) : A Small Wind-up Device from the Standard Prize Wheel or a Beautiful Pelt from the Rare Prize Wheel

: A Small Wind-up Device from the Standard Prize Wheel or a Beautiful Pelt from the Rare Prize Wheel Second Prize (White) : A bottle of Spirit Sake from the Standard Prize Wheel or a Golden Hammer from the Rare Prize Wheel

: A bottle of Spirit Sake from the Standard Prize Wheel or a Golden Hammer from the Rare Prize Wheel First Prize (Red) : A Silver Hammer from the Standard Prize Wheel or a piece of European Fabric from the Rare Prize Wheel

: A Silver Hammer from the Standard Prize Wheel or a piece of European Fabric from the Rare Prize Wheel Special Prize (Gold): A Rainbow Shard from the Standard Prize Wheel or a Worn Sword from the Rare Prize Wheel

The best way to stack the odds in your favor is to utilize the game’s manual save feature. After accumulating a decent number of tickets, make a save right before spinning the Prize Wheel. Then, spin it and see what tier of prize you get. If it isn’t the top prize or the item you’d like to receive, simply load your save and try again. Rinse and repeat until you get the item you’d like, and then hang onto any remaining tickets you have until a later date.

That should cover everything you need to know about how to get Prize Tickets fast in Like a Dragon Ishin. For more on the game, check out any of our related articles down below.

