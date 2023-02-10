Image Source: Warner Bros. Games

Concocting potions is one of the many fun endeavors you can partake in on your road to becoming the next big witch or wizard on the block. While there are a litany of different components to find and collect on your adventure in Hogwarts Legacy, Ashwinder Eggs are definitely one of the more handy ingredients. So, for those wondering, here’s how to get Ashwinder Eggs in Hogwarts Legacy. Let’s get down to business, shall we?

Where to Obtain Ashwinder Eggs in Hogwarts Legacy

There are a couple of different ways to acquire Ashwinder Eggs in Hogwarts Legacy. Firstly, a quick way to obtain them is by visiting J. Pippin’s Potions shop in Hogsmeade and purchasing them for 150 coins a pop.

Image Source: Warner Bros. Games via Twinfinite

The other way of getting your hands on Ashwinder Eggs in Hogwarts Legacy is by finding clutches of them out in the wild. You’ll mostly find them in rocky outcrops and pebbly terrain.

Image Source: Warner Bros. Games via Twinfinite

One specific place you’ll find Ashwinder Eggs in the game is northwest of the Quidditch pitch, not far from the Mooncalf Den Floo Flame fast travel point. We’ve marked the area on the map below:

Image Source: Warner Bros. Games via Twinfinite

What Do Ashwinder Eggs Do in Hogwarts Legacy? Answered

Ashwinder Eggs are a useful ingredient in many different potions in Hogwarts Legacy. Specifically, they’re a key component in the Edurus defensive potion, which you’ll be able to brew in the Room of Requirement once you reach that point in the story.

So, there you have it. We hope this helped to clue you in on how to get Ashwinder Eggs in Hogwarts Legacy. For more, here’s how to get Horklump Juice, which is another handy reagent. Or if you’d rather, feel free to browse the links below.

