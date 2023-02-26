How to Blow up Loyalist Sentinel With Bombarda While They Charge Magic in Hogwarts Legacy

Image Credit: Avalanche Software

Players can complete various Dueling Feats when encountering opponents during their adventure in Hogwarts Legacy. Some combat challenges are quite simple and can be completed when facing any enemy, but others are specific and must be performed on certain types of foes. If you want to know how to blow up a Loyalist Sentinel with Bombarda while they charge their magic in Hogwarts Legacy, you’ve come to the right place.

How to Complete Blow up a Loyalist Sentinel With Bombarda While They Charge Their Magic Dueling Feat in Hogwarts Legacy

Image Credit: Avalanche Software via Twinfinite

In order to complete this Dueling Feat, you must first find a Loyalist Sentinel among a group of Ranrok followers. Be careful not to accidentally kill them before performing the challenge. It would be best if you eliminate any other goblins first so you can focus your attention on your target.

A Loyalist Sentinel can use the power of corrupted Ancient magic and has two primary moves. Usually, they will shoot a quick magical attack that you can block using a Protego spell, but they can also cast a buff to nearby goblins.

When a Loyalist Sentinel charges their magic, they will raise and wave their hands in the air for several seconds. You can interrupt this move and accomplish the Dueling Feat by casting Bombarda, which you can unlock after completing Professor Howin’s Assignment.

That is the end of our guide on how to blow up a Loyalist Sentinel with Bombarda while they charge their magic in Hogwarts Legacy.

