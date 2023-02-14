Hogwarts Legacy Best Wand Build

Image Source: Avalanche Software

Hogwarts Legacy is the ultimate wizard/witch fantasy, as players return to Hogwarts to embark on their very own magical journey. As a fifth-year student, you’ve got plenty of catching up to do if you want to keep up with your peers and ascend the ranks. One of the many tasks you’ll take part in is creating your wand, which surprisingly boasts plenty of options. If you’re unsure of how to build your wand, fear not, Twinfinite has the magical builds for you. Here’s what you need to know about the best wand builds in Hogwarts Legacy.

Wand Building Primer

One thing to note in Hogwarts Legacy, the wand you make is solely cosmetic and does not offer any gameplay advantages. You’ll cast spells the same way, and you’ll defend and attack the same way.

You can make your wand one of two ways, with the first being through the companion site. Head over to the Wizarding World site and have one made for you. It’ll be imported, provided you have a WB Games account linked and once you complete the wand-making quiz. You’ll be notified of a successful import when you load up Hogwarts Legacy for the first time.

Otherwise, if you prefer to make it in-game when you head to Hogsmeade for the first time, you’ll be tasked with going to Ollivander’s, the famed wandmaker. He’ll treat you to a premade selection of wands that are incompatible with yourself until he finds a secret wand you can make your own.

Choosing Wand Features

Upon talking to Ollivander, you’ll be provided with the opportunity to create your wand from a variety of preset options across five different categories. To reiterate, the way you customize your wand is purely aesthetic.

Style : There are eight different styles of wand, each boosting their own sub style for more magical pizazz. Notched Classic Soft Spiral Spiral Stalk Ringed Crooked Spiral Natural

: There are eight different styles of wand, each boosting their own sub style for more magical pizazz. Wood Type : Over thirty-eight types of wood are presented to wizards and witches.

: Over thirty-eight types of wood are presented to wizards and witches. Length : As the name implies, determines the length of your wand, set between a minimum of nine inches to fourteen and a half.

: As the name implies, determines the length of your wand, set between a minimum of nine inches to fourteen and a half. Flexibility : Determines how pliable or rigid your wand is, with nineteen variable options.

: Determines how pliable or rigid your wand is, with nineteen variable options. Core : The heart of your wand, three major choices are presented to players. Dragon Heartstring Unicorn Hair Phoenix Feather

: The heart of your wand, three major choices are presented to players.

You have a ton of options to choose from, and what better way to check them out than in the linked guides or in-game? It may be overwhelming, but again, remember it’s cosmetic only, so craft what makes you happy because as soon as you’re done customizing your wand, you cannot change it. What you can change is your wand handle for some extra flair, of which there are 42 different options found through world exploration.

Best Wand Builds in Hogwarts Legacy

Now, with the previous statement out of the way, there are a few builds that players have discovered that replicate what we’ve seen in Harry Potter. Two such builds are from Harry Potter and Voldemort, which can be created in-game during the specific quest, or in the Pottermore quiz.

Harry Potter Wand Build

Wand Style – Classic

– Classic Wood Type – Holly

– Holly Wand Length – 11 Inches

– 11 Inches Wand Flexibility – Supple

– Supple Wand Core – Phoenix Feather

Take the previously mentioned quiz, and select these answers to earn Harry’s wand:

First of all, would you describe yourself as? – Short

And your eyes? – Green

Was the day on which you were born? – An odd number

Do you most pride yourself on? – Resilience

Traveling Alone down a deserted road, you reach crossroads. Do you continue? – Ahead towards the forest .

. Do you most fear? – Darkness or Small Spaces (both answers work)

or (both answers work) In a chest of magical artefacts, which would you choose? – Golden Key

Voldemort Wand Build

Wand Style – Grey

– Grey Wood Type – Yew

– Yew Wand Length – Thirteen and three-quarter inches

– Thirteen and three-quarter inches Wand Flexibility – Supple

– Supple Wand Core – Phoenix Feather

Take the previously mentioned quiz, and select these answers to earn Voldemort’s wand:

First of all, would you describe yourself as? – Tall

And your eyes? – Blue

Was the day on which you were born? – An odd number

Do you most pride yourself on? – Resilience

Traveling Alone down a deserted road, you reach crossroads. Do you continue? – Ahead towards the forest .

. Do you most fear? – Darkness

In a chest of magical artefacts, which would you choose? – Glittering jewel

That’s all you need to know on Hogwarts Legacy’s best wand build. For more magical information, be sure to check out the related section below.

