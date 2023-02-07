Fortnite: All School of Llama Event Challenges and Rewards

Image sourcE: Epic Games via Twinfinite

Fortnite, the popular battle royale, will soon get a new event called School of Llama, in which players can complete a variety of tasks to earn free rewards. However, it will not be an in-game event, as Epic has launched a dedicated website for the event, running until March 10, where you can track all of your progress. In fact, the developers have officially revealed School of Llama event challenges and rewards, so here’s a quick look.

How To Participate in the School of Llama Event

Here are the steps to partake in Fortnite’s upcoming School of Llama event: Go to the official School of Llama event website. As we’ve already mentioned earlier, Epic has launched a dedicated website for the event where you can track all of your progress. Login to your Fortnite account. Unlock the first Path. The first path should automatically be unlocked as soon as your login to the website. Head to the Tasks section. The next step is to check the list of available tasks by pressing the list button on the top right corner of the screen. It’s worth noting that a new path will unlock every week. Collect the Rewards. After completing the path tasks, accomplish the above-listed objectives and collect the rewards from the website.

School of Llama Event Challenges and Rewards in Fortnite

Complete Path 1 Tasks: Witcher’s Silver Sword Pickaxe

Witcher’s Silver Sword Pickaxe Complete Path 1 Tasks : 20,000 XP

: 20,000 XP Complete the AXII Challenge Creator Made Island : Banner

: Banner Complete the Queen Challenge Creator Made Island : Banner

: Banner Complete all Path 1 Tasks : School of the Cat Emoticon

: School of the Cat Emoticon Complete Path 2 Tasks : Geralt of Rivia Lobby Track

: Geralt of Rivia Lobby Track Complete Path 2 Tasks : 20,000 XP

: 20,000 XP Complete the AARD Challenge Creator Made Island : Banner

: Banner Complete all Path 2 Tasks : School of the Griffin Emoticon

: School of the Griffin Emoticon Complete Path 3 Tasks : 80,000 XP

: 80,000 XP Complete Path 3 Tasks : 20,000 XP

: 20,000 XP Complete the Igni Challenge Creator Made Island : Banner

: Banner Complete all Path 3 Tasks : School of the Viper Emoticon

: School of the Viper Emoticon Complete Path 4 Tasks : 80,000 XP

: 80,000 XP Complete Path 4 Tasks : 20,000 XP

: 20,000 XP Complete the Yrder Creator Made Island : Banner

: Banner Complete all Path 4 Tasks : School of the Bear Emoticon

: School of the Bear Emoticon Earn Each Main Reward of Each Path: School of the Wolf and School of the Manticore Emoticon

School of the Wolf and School of the Manticore Emoticon Complete all the Creator Made Island challenges: School of the Llama Emoticon

So, there you have it. That’s all you need to know about Fortnite’s School of Llama event. Be sure to check out our other Fortnite guides in the links below.

