Fortnite 100 Percent Needs to Add This Bubbly Geralt Moment as an Emote

Image Source: Epic Games

After a whole season of waiting, Geralt is finally in Fortnite along with several related cosmetics, allowing players to be the Witcher they have always wanted. Though, as far as items that truly portray some of the most iconic moments in the game, there is still room for more.

A Reddit post by user milkomilkstar shows Geralt using the It’s A Wash Emote, and it only serves to remind us that the actual tub scene should get its own Emote. The Geralt collection still has five unknown items that will unlock at the end of February, so any of them could be it, but nothing is certain.

While it certainly brings to mind the iconic scene of Geralt in the bath, the barrel used in the It’s A Wash Emote is too small and gives no room for stretching out. Even if not an Emote, having the Geralt tub be a glider would be fun, as you could see all the other players zoom across the map in a relaxing bath before the fighting begins.

Other Geralt cosmetics can be found through the School of the Llama event that is also being held.

Epic Games has often proven that they are on board with bringing memes into the world of Fortnite, with the most recent being the inclusion of a Pickle Rick Back Bling (before the Justin Roiland controversy hit).

We will know more about the Geralt emotes later this month on Feb. 28, so that will be the moment of truth if players will be getting one very important Geralt scene as a cosmetic.

