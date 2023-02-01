Evil Dead: The Game Headlines a Stacked PlayStation Plus February 2023 Essential Games Lineup

Image Source: PlayStation

After recent leaks revealed this early, PlayStation has officially announced the titles that PlayStation Plus Essential subscribers can add to their library on Feb. 7. There are some great picks here, with an asymmetrical multiplayer title and an expansion for a popular free-to-play looter shooter.

Without further ado, here are the February 2023 PlayStation Plus Essential games as revealed by the PlayStation Blog.

Evil Dead: The Game – Gather your friends and play as Ash Williams and co. for some “over-the-top co-op and PvP multiplayer action.” You’ll play as a team of four survivors with the goal of finding items necessary to seal “the breach between worlds.” Evil Dead: The Game takes inspiration from all three original Evil Dead films and the Ash vs. Evil Dead sequel series. You’ll either play alongside the survivors or control the Kandarian Demon to hunt them down using possession abilities.

OlliOlli World – Trick your way through a quest for "Gnarvana" in a "skateboarding action-platformer that's bursting with personality." You'll get to "experience the accessibility, depth, and player freedom as you dive into the signature flow state gameplay." There will be missions and challenges to overcome during the journey. OlliOlli World comes from developer Roll7, which also created the high-octane skating combat game Rollerdrome.

Destiny 2: Beyond Light – Subscribers will get access to the Beyond Light expansion for Destiny 2, which will take guardians back to Europa on a big mission. Beyond Light adds a new Stasis element, which players must utilize to take down the Fallen Kell of Darkness, Eramis. This expansion comes at the right time to get players ready for the release of Lightfall later in February.

Mafia: The Definitive Edition – As you might expect, Mafia is a game all about being part of an organized crime family in the 1930s set in a fictional Illinois city. Through some misfortune, the main character Tommy Angelo becomes part of the Salieri crime family at the height of prohibition. If you've enjoyed Mafia 2 or 3, see where it all began in a full remake of the original game that was released in 2002 for the PS2 and original Xbox.

Subscribers will have until March 6 to pick up the above games, after that, a new selection will take over.

