Does Wild Hearts Have Microtransactions? Answered

Image Source: Electronic Arts

Wild Hearts is a Monster Hunter-esque title developed by Koei-Tecmo and published by Electronic Arts that features giant beasts that need to be taken down in order to restore peace. The game features over 20 Kemonos — the name for the game’s beasts — at launch with more planned after. Will it cost additional money to get the extra content? Here is everything you need to know regarding Wild Hearts Microtransactions.

Does Wild Hearts Have Microtransactions?

Wild Hearts Executive Producer Lewis Harvey recently answered questions about the game in an AMA thread held on the game’s official subreddit. One of the users asked about whether Wild Hearts would have microtransactions and what they would be selling if so.

“All post launch contents will be free, including new Kemono and more!” Lewis answered. “We don’t have any plans to feature MTX.”

Lewis’ answer is very cut and dry when it comes to no microtransactions in Wild Hearts. That means players can rest assured that they won’t need to spend any of their hard earned cash on fancy new armor sets, unlocking quests or weapon skins for their monster hunting adventures.

The decision for free post-launch content sets Wild Hearts against its contemporary Monster Hunter, as the last two entries — World and Rise — have way over 100 items of downloadable content to sell. Granted, the items are either lengthy expansions or purely cosmetic packs for weapons and costumes.

Wild Hearts will be selling a Karakuri Upgrade pack for those who only bought the Standard Edition, but the items have no affect on gameplay. The Karakuri Edition contains two full armor sets, three emotes, and a Decorative Tsukumo Lantern.

That is everything you need to know if Wild Hearts will have microtransactions. Check back with Twinfinite for our thoughts on the game and other helpful guides in the links below.

Related Posts