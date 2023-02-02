The 14 Best Super Bowl Party Ideas & Snacks

Image via EA Sports

Super Bowl LVII is right around the corner, with Andy Reid and his Kansas City Chiefs set to go head-to-head with the Philadelphia Eagles, the team he coached for well over a decade prior to landing in KC. Intriguing, right? Drama at its finest, it could be said. The story writes itself, and so on.

More importantly though, at least for anyone who isn’t invested in these teams or perhaps even the NFL, it’s Super Bowl Sunday — a time-honored tradition that allows folks to gather in large numbers, kick back, talk about how ham-fisted or eyeroll-inducing all of the commercials are (nostalgia forever, baby!), and stuff their faces full of anything they can get their hands on.

Sure, you don’t need the excuse of the Super Bowl to do that, but why not use it as one anyway? Whether you feel like whipping something up from scratch, ordering in, or simply sticking to the always reliable chips, dips, and appetizers, it’s time to get your Super Bowl Party snack list in order. The options are endless, yet there is plenty to keep in mind.

Prior to putting the cart before the horse, make certain you’ve picked the right spot for this food-fueled gathering.

A Sports Bar Can Be Fun, But…

Image Source: gradyreese/iStock/Getty Images

If you’re truly invested in the outcome of the Super Bowl, by all mean head to your closest sports bar! This could be an especially good idea if your potential gathering is likely to be on the smaller side. As a sports fan, there are few things more enjoyable than a communal sporting event — the added stress of caring about who wins or loses is simply the cherry on top.

That said, a sports bar isn’t for everyone for a variety of reasons. Even if your gathering is a small one, they can be expensive. Whether you’re drinking or not, whether you’re just sticking to appies or not, things can add up in a hurry.

Or, even simpler, maybe large crowds of strangers just isn’t your thing. Enjoying sports as a community can be lovely, but doing so at the expense of your own anxiety isn’t worth it. Sure, sports fans encompass all walks of life, but being around all that noise can be a little much. Especially if you’re not even invested in the outcome.

Even simpler than that, it could be that you just prefer the comfort of your or a friend’s home. If you’re looking to actually enjoy the Super Bowl — even if it’s not necessarily because of the game itself — you might as well put yourself in the most favorable position. Therefore…

Just Have Friends Over, Folks

Image Source: YinYang/Getty Images

If you stick to home and instead make or order a bunch of food options, things are going to trickle up pricewise too. That’s what friends are for though, is it not? Invite people over and have everyone bring a dish to share. These things don’t have to be complicated, and if you’re overthinking a Super Bowl party, well, I have no advice to offer.

This option is particularly beneficial if you do not care a single bit about the outcome and just want an excuse to eat everything you want while chatting with your buddies. That’s what I’m leaning towards, and these are the items I’d think about having on hand if I were you.

A Well-Stocked Fridge

Image Source: master1305/iStock/Getty Images

No matter how much you think you’ll need in terms of beverages, you’ll probably need more.

Beer or drinks for mixers, as well as their non-alcoholic counterparts? Check. Juice? Of course. Whether it be orange, cranberry, grapefruit, or lemonade, you’ve got options. Soda? Why the heck not. Though, I’m a sugar-free fella myself. Bottled water, and lots of it? Yes.

If you’re not certain what’s going to be there, a good rule of thumb is to bring what you’re likely (or want) to drink. Stick to that, and you’ll be golden.

Subs, Sandwiches, Wraps — The More the Merrier

Image Source: sfe-co2/iStock/Getty Images

Not everyone loves a sandwich, but those that do know endless options exist. Have a favorite sub place? Get a party platter! A little concerned as to what everyone will want to eat? That’s fair, but for what it’s worth, this is just our first stop on a list of goodies to keep in mind.

You may be surprised with how quickly small sandwiches disappear over the course of the day, especially when surrounded by a bunch of people who are there for only two or three reasons — the biggest being they want to eat.

I’m typically a tuna man myself, but that feels off-putting for a Super Bowl gathering so it’s probably best you stick to the cold cuts, load up on vegetarian options, and throw in some lettuce-based wraps for those not keen on bread. I’ll keep the tuna to myself, thank you very much.

Wings (And Every Dipping Sauce You Can Imagine)

Image Source: Alexandr Milodan/iStock/Getty Images

Time to double down here and say that in addition to preferring tuna subs and sandwiches, even at gatherings such as these ones, I’ve also never been a wings guy. However, I understand this is a classic choice for any sporting event let along a Super Bowl watch party, and that’s why we’re here.

Ordering a crap-ton of wings is never a bad idea; they will be eaten. Whether they’re the blasphemous boneless kind (apparently folks get very serious about their wings) or you need to have a tofu option just in case, wings sell themselves. Order as many as you’d like, and then order more. As for how spicy, that all comes down to preference.

Of course, to some no wing is complete without the right Dipping Sauce. Fortunately, there are endless options in that department as well. Let’s give you a smattering of them:

Ranch (buffalo, chipotle, and so on)

Teriyaki

Mustard

Marinara

BBQ Sauce

Bleu Cheese

Beer Cheese

All of the Aioli

Parmesan Garlic

And approximately 732 more that I won’t spend time listing.

Cheese (All of It)

Image Source: Roxiller/iStock/Getty Images

Cubed? Absolutely. Blocked? Heck yeah, buddy. Bring it all! Cheese is a good go-to and there are always going to be stomachs for it. Just don’t forget to cut it up beforehand. As for options, like dipping sauces they are endless. Still, in my experience, these are the big three.

Pepper Jack

White Cheddar

Sharp Cheddar (extra, preferably)

Now if you’re looking for cheese spreads, well, you’re almost there. As for the plethora of cheese you’re destined to run into, ensure you’ve got plenty of crackers on hand to stack it with. And some summer sausage, if that’s your thing.

Chips, Dips (Guacamole, Queso, French Onion)

Image Source: MSPhotographic/iStock/Getty Images

Chips and dips (or spreads) are by far the easiest things you can whip up or bring to any gathering, a Super Bowl watch party included. Whether it’s guacamole, queso, French onion, spinach artichoke, or any of the dipping sauces listed above, there is something for everyone.

Just be cautious and stock up on chips of all varieties. Tortilla chips are perfect for guacamole, queso, and even spinach artichoke dip. Potato chips (kettle-cooked, plain, or with ruffles), Fritos, BBQ, pretzels, and even Doritos are the options to hone in on.

As a matter of fact, Doritos and queso? Heavenly. Queso and nacho cheese Doritos especially. Give it a go.

Veggie Plate and Dips

Image Source: Dmitrii Ivanov/iStock/Getty Images

Like the various chips and dips available, as well as any and all cheeses, you better have a veggie plate ready to go for your watch party. Dill dip is the go-to for me, but with upwards of 20 sauces and dips already on hand, it won’t be difficult to find something for all those veggies. As for which to have, you cannot beat:

Carrots

Celery (look, folks, people love it)

Cucumbers

For a little more variety, though:

Broccoli

Cauliflower

Peppers

Tomatoes

Anything Fried (I Mean It)

Image Source: Lauri Patterson/Getty Images

I’m serious. Anything. Whatever fried food you crave, make it so. You cannot go wrong with these, though:

French Fries

Onion Rings

Fried Pickles

Mozzarella Sticks

Fried Mushrooms

Chicken Nuggets (Regular or Veggie)

You’ve already got an endless amount of dipping sauces and more spreads than you can shake a stick at, so you’re covered there. Now just load up on more appetizers, but fry them. There is no such thing as too many.

Nachos & Tacos Bar

Image Source: LauriPatterson/Getty Images

Yes, technically we could and maybe should throw nachos into the chips category. But why not just have tortillas and shells on hand to combine this all into one big taco bar? You’ve already got plenty of veggie options to choose from above, and if you really want nachos then hey, nobody’s stopping you.

Macaroni & Cheese

Image Source: mphillips007/iStock/Getty Images

Looking for something heavier, then the almighty macaroni & cheese is your staple of all staples. We’re not expecting full-on dinners to be made for the Super Bowl gathering, but you cannot go wrong with a side dish of mac & cheese.

Brats, Burgers, Hotdogs, Etc…

Image Source: grandriver/Getty Images

If you’re willing to grill, there are options aplenty. The biggest ones we can think of are quite likely tailgating classics as well, such as brats, burgers, and hot dogs. Beyond and Impossible options do exist and are delicious, so that’s my recommendation if you’re not a meat-eater.

Additionally, there’s bound to be someone out there hankering for grilled chicken. By all means, have at it.

Pizza (Obviously)

Image Source: RyanJLane/Getty Images

At every party until the end of time, no matter how big or small, pizza will be an option.

So order in if that’s your thing, and be sure to include plenty of breadsticks and garlic bread along with it. Stock up on frozen pizzas if you so desire; the cheaper the better.

Look, I understand we may all fall into a bit of snobbery with frozen pizzas, but you’re going to be eating so much food at this thing that it truly doesn’t matter what you land on. I’m certainly not suggesting that all pizza is created equal, but sometimes it’s about quantity over quality.

If you’re just getting pizza and a couple of other, smaller things, then by all means shell out. Order countless types if you so choose! I’m not here to tell you how to live your life.

Taco Dip (Sans Olives)

Image Source: MarynaVoronova/iStock/Getty Images

Look, this list has been in no particular order up until now, to be entirely honest with you. There are staples for gatherings, and there are things that are easier to have on hand than others. But this is the one that I will always gravitate towards: taco dip. This is the number one option.

You’ve got various spreads and dipping sauces to choose from already, I understand that. But nothing beats the simplicity of taco dip. Sometimes, it’s truly all you need. And no, you shouldn’t read into that; It’s not like I’m keeping a tub full of taco dip in my spare room or anything. Who would?

Cream cheese and sour cream, lettuce, shredded cheese, tomatoes (diced), and your taco seasoning of choice is all you need. Just, and I cannot stress this enough, get those gosh damn olives out of here. They do not need to go on your taco dip. Dare I say they do not belong? I do. Preferences be darned.

Save the olives for pizza nobody else is eating or the martinis you never order.

EDITOR’S NOTE: It is practically impossible to find a taco dip image that doesn’t have olives, so please use your imagination in relation to the picture above. Your Super Bowl taco dip also probably doesn’t need spiders or a nearby skull, unless that’s your vibe.

Now That You’ve Got All That…

Image Source: gpointstudio/iStock/Getty Images

That’s it, folks. You’ve got all you need now. It’s time to enjoy it, and obviously, plan around the size of your gathering. You’re not going to need all of this food. But if you’re looking for options, there are plenty.

Like WrestleMania, or an Oscars night if that’s something you’re all about, a Super Bowl party should be all about gathering with pals and enjoying yourselves. Eat a lot of food, stock up on dips, and understand that no snack is off limits.

Not 100% that everyone will like what you bring? Guess what, they won’t! Obviously be mindful of what your friends like, and pay very close attention to what they can or cannot eat especially, but there is going to be plenty of food to go around. There are going to be plenty of restaurants to order from, too. You’ll never run out of dipping sauces or fried food.

Plus, hey, for those who will be stressed throughout the Super Bowl itself, these gatherings are all about comfort foods. Enjoy!

