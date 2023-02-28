Image Source: Warner Bros. Games

Hogwarts Legacy brings most of the facets of the Harry Potter universe into video game form with a wide array of spells, classes to attend, a larger overall mystery, and potions. Those last ones are key to surviving against the dark wizards, giant trolls, and battle arenas. Some are better than others, though. Here are the best potions in Hogwarts Legacy.

Best Potions to Use in Hogwarts Legacy

One of the best potions to use in Hogwarts Legacy is the Wiggenweld Potion, which allows you to heal some of your health. It is the only way to restore a great percentage while in combat, and the Wiggenweld Potion is so important that drinking the potion receives its own dedicated button.

Following the health potion would be the Maxima Potion, which increases the damage of your spells for a limited period of time. It is easy to brew with only two ingredients, and can make fights go a lot quicker.

The Edurus Potion follows the same suit with a short list of ingredients as well, but will increase your defense. Downing this potion in a pinch could help save you if low on Wiggenweld Potions.

The last of the best potions to use in Hogwarts Legacy is the Focus Potion, which decreases the cooldown of your spells. That means you can fire the same spell again a lot quicker after casting it initially. Drinking a Maxima Potion, Edurus Potion, and a Focus Potion right before a giant fight can help cut down enemy numbers and make combat a breeze.

Those are the best potions in Hogwarts Legacy. Be sure to stay with Twinfinite for more Hogwarts Legacy coverage and follow our other helpful guides, such as how to use potions and how to drink potions, in the links below.

