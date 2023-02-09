How to Heal & Restore Health in Hogwarts Legacy

Image Source: Warner Bros. Games

Hogwarts Legacy puts players in the shoes of an unordinary student at Hogwarts and is soon set on a dangerous path of facing off against evil wizards and other creatures. You will have many tools at your disposal to take out these challenges, but being able to heal is important to stay in these fights longer. Here is how to heal and restore health in Hogwarts Legacy.

Healing and Restoring Health in Hogwarts Legacy

During battle, if you’re low on health, players can heal in Hogwarts Legacy by tapping Down on the controller’s D-pad. This will heal your character as long as you have at least one Wiggenweld potion.

You can see how many Wiggenweld potions you have with the potion icon next to the green health bar located on the lower right of the screen. Once you are out of potions, you will not be able to heal during battle.

More Wiggenweld potions can be purchased at the J. Pippins Potions shop located in Hogsmeade at 100 Galleons per potion. It can also be crafted with one Horklump Juice and one Dittany Leaves, though can only be done after completing the Potions Class quest.

Out of battle, your character will heal automatically over time. You can also gain more health points by leveling up, and there are quick methods on how to gain XP quickly.

That is how to heal and restore health in Hogwarts Legacy. Be sure to stay with Twinfinite for more Hogwarts Legacy coverage and click on the links below for other helpful guides on the game.

