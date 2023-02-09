Great horror games are few and far between, but it can be a fantastic time to find one worth playing, whether by yourself or with friends. Don’t worry! If you’re a fan of horror games and looking for something new to play, look no further.

We’re excited to showcase some of the most innovative, varied, and exciting horror games you may not have heard of. Every game here is a treat, with some focusing more on suspense and others on adrenaline-pumping chase sequences and jumpscares.

Regardless, the games listed below are equally terrifying as they are engaging. So prepare to face your fears and discover the best horror games you haven’t heard of in 2023.

Nun Massacre

Image Source: Puppet Combo

Puppet Combo is responsible for some of the most interesting, terrifying, and unheard-of games you’ll ever see. They make great use of loud sounds, jumpscares, chase scenes, and ominous atmospheres. Uncannily, the retro-style graphics create an immense feeling of unease. If you want something thrilling and quick, then Nun Massacre may be your game.

Nun Massacre is an adrenaline-fueled horror game that combines traditional scares with fast-paced action, as players step into the awful task of investigating strange events at a remote convent. The game’s retro-inspired graphics truly create an eerie world that will make you want to stop playing– in a good way.

Devour

Image Source: Straight Back Games

Devour is a heart-pounding co-op PvE horror video game, developed by Straight Back Games, where you and up to three friends play as members of a cult tasked with stopping the cult leader from summoning the demon Azazel.

As you journey through the game’s maps, your main objective is to destroy ten totems that grow more challenging with each one taken down. But beware, as the demon’s wrath is imminent, with the primary monster hot on your trail and swarms of lesser hostiles lurking in the shadows, waiting to pounce.

Fear not, though, you have the UV mode of your flashlight to fend off the darkness and keep you safe or use your wits and speed to escape the grasp of evil. Explore the map and discover keys to unlock hidden rooms, medkits to revive fallen comrades, and batteries to recharge your UV mode. Each map offers unique challenges and obstacles, so the journey through Devour’s content will keep you on edge.

Dreadhalls

Image Source: White Door Games

From the very second you put on the headset, Dreadhalls is a virtual reality horror game that will leave you feeling petrified.

Virtual reality is used to its fullest extent in Dreadhalls, as the title creates an incredibly immersive yet straightforward experience, putting you right in the heart of the action. The sound of creaking floorboards and footsteps echoing in the distance will make you feel like you’re being hunted (because you are), and you’ll be racing to get the headset off you.

In all honestly, Dreadhalls makes a fantastic party game, as you can take turns doing mini-levels with a few friends with an audience, with all the action can be shown on the TV. The confinement in the narrow, dark halls amplifies the feeling of being trapped, and the randomized level design means you never know what’s around the corner.

The only way to survive is to hide, run, or find a way to escape. As a result, an overwhelming sense of vulnerability and helplessness is created that is unmatched in any other horror game.

The enemies in the game are relentless, and you’ll feel like an unseen terror is stalking you at all times. The graphics are simple but incredibly effective, and you can run it on essentially anything, making Dreadhalls an experience like no other, for virtual reality or otherwise, and will leave you feeling shaken for days to come.

Penumbra: Overture

Image Source: Frictional Games

One of the lesser-known titles from Frictional Games, Penumbra: Overture is a heart-pounding survival horror title that follows the journey of a man searching for his father in a mysterious facility, which is terrifying enough in its own right. Alongside the creepy setting, the game boasts immersive environments, a haunting soundtrack, limited resources, and weapons that create a sense of danger that will test your survival skills.

If you prefer your horror games to be more grounded in a realistic setting rather than fantasy, then Penumbra is an excellent choice. Overall, the Penumbra series is a must-play experience for survival horror fans if you’ve pursued all other options– the gameplay will feel similar to Amnesia, as they are run on the same engine and are created by the same people.

Darkwood

Image Source: Acid Wizard Studio

Immerse yourself in the world of Darkwood, a haunting survival horror video game crafted by the talented developers at Acid Wizard Studio. In this title, you’ll enter the dark, mysterious forest of the late 1980s, set in the Polish People’s Republic or another sinister corner of the Soviet Bloc.

As someone known as The Stranger, you’ve been tasked with finding a stolen key that will lead you out of the forest while encountering a diverse cast of characters, including the enigmatic Trader to the fearsome but helpful Wolfman.

Experience a semi-open world where your every move matters, with crafting, a day and night cycle, and secrets guarded by monstrous horrors. Explore the forest during the day, gathering resources and discovering secrets, then defend your hideout during the night against the dangers that lurk in the shadows.

Each decision and action you take will have lasting consequences, leading to multiple branching storylines and endings. Will you emerge from the forest unscathed, or will you succumb to its sinister secrets?

Layers of Fear

Image Source: Bloober Team

You will enter the mind of a disturbed artist with Layers of Fear, a psychological horror game that takes you on a journey through a Victorian mansion like never before. Experience the game from a first-person perspective as you control the tormented painter in his quest to complete his magnum opus. Unravel the mysteries of the house as the environment transforms around you, quite literally, creating a backdrop for terrifying jumpscares and puzzle after puzzle.

Set in the 1920s, the plot of Layers of Fear follows the tale of an ambitious artist who sacrifices everything, including his family, for his craft. Discover the tragic events that led to the artist’s downfall, including the birth of his daughter, his descent into alcoholism, and the untimely death of his wife, who he used as both muse and model.

As you explore the house and unravel its secrets, your choices determine the outcome of the game and the fate of the artist. With three possible endings, each symbolizing his acceptance or rejection of his past, Layers of Fear offers a truly haunting experience.

Outlast

Image Source: Red Barrels

Outlast is a critically acclaimed first-person survival horror game developed by Red Barrels. Players assume the role of a journalist as he investigates the abandoned Mount Massive Asylum in Colorado, where homicidal patients now roam. The gameplay emphasizes stealth over combat, with players relying on a camcorder with limited battery life to navigate the dark surroundings.

Additionally, the camcorder’s night vision mode, combined with jump scares and audio cues, creates a tense and filmic playthrough. In Outlast, the halls of the abandoned mental institution in Outlast are rife with terror, and only your Journalistic integrity can help uncover the truth behind the horrors that reside within.

As players explore the dilapidated asylum, they must gather documents and piece together the dark history behind the experiments that led to the creation of an evil and ghostly entity. Outlast has been compared to games like Amnesia: The Dark Descent, and in a lot of ways, it is very similar.

However, Outlast focuses heavily on the chase rather than the suspense– never giving you a chance to sit down and breathe, which is my only gripe with it. Although, if that sounds like your cup of tea, give Outlast a shot over some more traditional picks.

Amnesia: The Dark Descent

Image Source: Frictional Games

The darkness of the castle in Amnesia: The Dark Descent is an iconic environment. To this day, there are very few games that match the dread of this game’s environment.

In it you play as a man who has forgotten his past and must navigate the strangely familiar halls, using only torchlight and sound judgment to uncover the truth of what happened. Additionally, like many horror games, you’re only weapon is your mind, meaning that the only way to progress is by using your wits, not your brawn.

At the same time, the masterful use of atmosphere, which Frictional Games does so well, will genuinely creep you out, especially if you’re afraid of the dark. Amnesia does an excellent job of making you value the little light you have as if it were a viable weapon against the monsters in the dark.

Some might also enjoy the fact that Amnesia has a solid conclusion, as the game actually features an ending for the series, instead of leaving things open to a sequel.

