All Substory Locations in Like a Dragon Ishin

Ask any fan of Ryu Ga Gotoku games what their favorite aspect of the titles is, and chances are they’ll point to the Substories. Ranging from genuinely touching looks at the world and its characters to oddball tangents which delve into the strange and bizarre, these pieces of side content are a key reason to check out the games. Like a Dragon Ishin is no exception, and if you’re out to complete every single one the game offers, we’ve got you covered with this guide on all the Substory locations in Like a Dragon Ishin.

Every Substory Location in Like a Dragon Ishin

There are a total of 72 Substories to track down and experience in Like a Dragon Ishin.

Each is assigned to a specific part of the Kyo map, with the Substory starting in that area and potentially taking you to different parts of the map as they progress. If you ever get stuck in terms of what to do next or how to progress a Substory, you can view a hint for the next step by opening the main menu with the Options or Menu button and then selecting the Substories tab. You’ll then be able to view each of the Substories you’ve triggered, as well as info regarding the next step of the story.

We’ve listed each Substory down below, seperated out based on where they can be triggered. We’ve also included some information on where a given Substory can be triggered to speed up the process of tracking them down. It should be noted, however, that some won’t trigger until you’ve progressed the main story, so you may be unable to complete them until reaching a certain point in the game.

Substory Location How to Trigger Death of the Author Fushimi Speak to the Author on the far right corner of Teradaya’s upper floor. ??? Fushimi More information coming soon. A Clean Streak Fushimi Walk past the Harima Bathhouse. A Man and His Sack Fushimi Walk behind the General Goods store. All in the Hips Fushimi Progress the Umai Udon shop owner’s Friendship to a certain point. Invasion of the Black Ships Fushimi Approach the docks near Teradaya. It’s a Long Story Fushimi Speak to the two women standing outside the house to the lower left of Hanako. It’s a Long Story: The Final Chapter Fushimi Speak to Sakiko again. She’ll still be at the house to the lower left of Hanako. It’s a Long Story: Epilogue Fushimi Speak to Sakiko again. She’ll still be at the house to the lower left of Hanako. Scented Water Fushimi Speak to the woman near the boat that goes into Mukurogai. Ee Ja Nai Ka Fushimi Walk toward the chanting group to the right of Ebisu Pawn Fushimi. The Way of the Sammerai Fushimi Walk into the corner to the southwest of the Dojo. Last Stand of the Panthers Fushimi Speak to the Black Panther member near the docks next to Teradaya. Note: This Substory will not trigger until you’ve completed every other Black Panther group Substory. The Desperate Fisherman Fushimi Speak to the Fisherman wearing a hood at the docks near Teradaya. The Junk Boy Fushimi Speak to the boy in the storage space found to the upper right of Teradaya. The Woodcutter Fushimi Speak to the old man cutting wood to the left of the Palanquin carriers in South Yashikimachi. The Frequently Lost Courier Fushimi Speak to the courier standing to the right of Teradaya and near the boat that goes to Mukurogai. The Patient Dog Fushimi Interact with the dog directly south of the Dojo. The Filthy Cat Fushimi Speak to the cat lying on a plank of wood to the right of the boat that goes to Ryoma’s Villa. The Captain and the Curious Fushimi Go to the bar found in the north of Umai Udon. ??? Fushimi More information coming soon. ??? Fushimi More information coming soon. The Reclusive Son Rakugai Speak to the man and woman outside the house in East Umekojicho, to the west of the Scarecrow Chateau. Palanquin Paladin Rakugai Speak to the old man next to the Palanquin to the southwest of the Chicken Racing Building. Can I Quote You on That? Rakugai Head up the road northwest of the Scarecrow Chateau. Sonno Joui Rakugai Head through the alley north of the Shady Bar. Ee Ja Not Ka Rakugai Head toward the chanting crowd on the left side of the Scarecrow Chateau. Only available after completing Ee Ja Nai Ka. Bluffin’ Up the Wrong Alley Rakugai Interact with the crowd in front of the Gambling Den. The Panther’s Playmaker Rakugai Speak to the Black Panther courier near the lower bridge. Note: This Substory won’t trigger unless you complete the two preceding Black Panther courier Substories. The Sword Nut Rakugai Speak to the man in the lower left corner of Sannocho. The Battered Defender Rakugai Interact with the samurai waiting along the main path from Fushimi to Rakugai. The Mysterious Merchant Rakugai Speak to the wooden shed to the northwest of the well located at the entrance to Rakugai. The Hungry Cat Rakugai Interact with the black cat resting in-between the buildings to the west of the Scarecrow Chateau. The Spitfire Town Protector Rakugai Head along the main road toward Kurogane Smithing. Nichibuza’s Newest Fan Rakunai Interact with the old woman in front of Nichibuza, south of Ikedaya. Deceitful Deity Rakunai Speak to the police officer on the right side of the Ginryu Dojo. Who’s Entertaining Who? Rakunai Speak to the woman outside of the Shikokuya. I’ll Miss You, Miho Rakunai Walk along the road to the northwest of Nichibuza. Global Fraud Rakunai Speak to the old man outside of the buildings to the southeast of Don Quixote. Talkin’ Tosa Rakunai Speak to the man outside the buildings to the northeast of Nichibuza. The Mochi Mystery Rakunai Speak to the group of men to the west of the Shogi Parlor. Ee Ja Nai for Justice Rakunai Walk around the sides of Tengen Temple. Only available after completing the other the Ee Ja Nai Ka and Ee Ja Not Ka Substories. The Unwilling Courier Rakunai Walk along the northern bridge leading to Gion. Enter the Black Panther Couriers Rakunai Speak to the courier on the bridge leading to Gion. The Panthers’ Leading Man Rakunai Speak to the Black Panther courier near the bridge leading to Gion. Only available after completing the first two Black Panther Substories. The Hungry Sumo Wrestler Rakunai Speak to the Sumo Wrestler who is passed out to the east of the Shogi parlor. The Love-Starved Husband Rakunai Speak to the man looking out at the water along the shore south of the southern bridge. The Oblivious Woman Rakunai Speak to the woman standing to the right of the Karasuma Street Palanquin carriers. The Injured Grandma Rakunai From Kurogane Smithing, head north into Rakunai. The Barking Dog Rakunai Interact with the dog on the left side of the Ebisu Pawn Rakunai. The Lucky Cat Rakunai Interact with the cat in the corner to the right of the Rakunai Shrine where the priest and Akane are found. The Spitfire Debt Collector Rakunai Speak to Yae in front of Kurogane Smithing. Only available after completing The Spitfire Town Protector. The Spitfire Lie Detector Rakunai Speak to Yae in front of Kurogane Smithing. Only available after completing The Spitfire Debt Collector. Finders Weepers Gion Examine the red journal found in front of the temple at the area’s entrance. Soft and Supple Gion Speak to the man in front of the brothel in the northwest corner of the area. The Revolutionary Chef Gion Speak to the man standing in front of the Asahi. The Sexy Madam Gion Speak to the woman standing in front of the tree north of Kitchen Aoba. The Bad Side of Town Mukurogai Head south from the main entrance guarded by the man who wants Sake. Brawler for Hire Mukurogai Speak to the man covered in tattoos near the path leading to the shoreline. Only available after completing Ee Ja Nai for Justice. Brawler Incarnate Mukurogai Speak to the man covered in tattoos near the path leading to the shoreline. Only available after completing Brawler for Hire. Brawler Enlightened Mukurogai Speak to the man covered in tattoos near the path leading to the shoreline. Only available after completing Brawler Incarnate. Fallen Warrior’s Ghost Mukurogai Go to the shoreline at night and speak to the glowing samurai. The Servile Beggar Mukurogai Speak to the beggar sitting in the shade to the southeast of the Mukurogai entrance. The Trash Dealer Mukurogai Speak to the bald man to the left of the Mukurogai entrance. The Injured Dog Mukurogai Interact with the injured dog east of the Mukurogai entrance. It’s What’s on the Inside Other (Mibu) Head up the stairs on the far left side of the Mibu Base area. Hope Blossoms Again Other (Mibu) Head toward the stairs on the far left of the Mibu area, and speak to the couple being harassed by a samurai. A Warlord’s Ambition Other (Ryoma’s Villa) Cook six or more different dishes at Ryoma’s Villa, and then step outside. The Boy Who Cried Bear Other (Mibu) Head to the open area in front of the Mibu shrine and speak to the father and his son. Mama Ryoma Other (Mibu) Speak to the three children along the lower Mibu road. The Amnesiac Other (Temple Road) Speak to the unconscious man on your way up to the temple. The Boy Who Loves Veggies Other (Mibu) Speak to the boy crying outside of the house along the lower Mibu road.

How to Detect Substories

It’s also worth noting that you can detect Substories and mark them on your map by wearing a specific piece of equipment in Like a Dragon Ishin.

Specifically, you’ll need to equip the Inviting Hat. This can be obtained by completing The Boy Who Cried Bear, and once it’s equipped, any Substory you can currently trigger or try to complete will be shown on your map.

There is also a hat with the same effect which you can obtain by trading in 75,000 Arena Points at the Mukurogai Arena. This is fairly difficult to do though, and there won’t be any additional benefits to obtaining this piece of gear versus the Inviting Hat.

Hopefully, this guide on all the Substory locations in Like a Dragon Ishin helped you achieve that 100 percent completion rating faster. For more on the game, check out any of the related articles down below.

