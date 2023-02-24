All Secondary Job License & Guild Locations in Octopath Traveler 2

Image Source: Square Enix

Much like the first game, Octopath Traveler 2 gives you a ton of flexibility when it comes to building your party. Every character starts with a fixed primary job, but you can unlock licenses for secondary jobs to make them even more powerful, and give them more versatility in battle. These can be a bit of a pain to acquire, though. Here’s a list of all the guild and secondary job license locations in Octopath Traveler 2.

All Secondary Jobs in Octopath Traveler 2

There are a total of nine secondary jobs in Octopath Traveler 2, as listed below:

Scholar

Apothecary

Thief

Hunter

Merchant

Dancer

Cleric

Warrior

Inventor

There are also three advanced classes to unlock in the game, which we’ll go over as we unlock them going forward.

All Secondary Job License and Guild Locations in Octopath Traveler 2

Similar to the original Octopath Traveler, you’ll need to visit specific locations in the sequel to unlock a license for your characters. While traversing the open-world, be on the lookout for the small guild map icon in black and white; these are clan locations, and you’ll want to talk to the NPC there to unlock a new secondary job license.

Inventor

The Inventor license is located in Eastern New Delsta Highroad, just northeast of New Delsta in the Brightlands region.

Hunter

The Hunter license is located in-between Beasting Bay: Anchorage and Tropu’hopu, in the Toto’haha region.

Merchant

The Merchant license is located in Western Crackridge Wilds, in the Wildlands region.

Scholar

The Scholar license is located just west of Winterbloom in the Winterlands region.

Cleric

The Cleric license is located in Borderfall in the Crestlands region.

Thief

The Thief license is located in Clockbank, in the upper west corner of the city. You can only access it at night.

Dancer

The Dancer license is located in Wellgrove, in the Leaflands region.

Warrior

The Warrior license is located in the city of Sai, in the Hinoeuma region.

Apothecary

The Apothecary license is located in Conning Creek, in the Harborlands region.

All Advanced Job Locations in Octopath Traveler 2

Just like in the first game, there are also three advanced jobs to unlock in Octopath Traveler 2. These are much tougher to acquire, and if you don’t want any spoilers on where and how to get them, skip this section entirely.

Here goes:

Armsmaster: Unlocked as part of the side quest titled “In Search of the Divine Weapons”, located in Gravell in the Wildlands region

Unlocked as part of the side quest titled “In Search of the Divine Weapons”, located in Gravell in the Wildlands region Conjurer: After finishing Hikari’s story, take on the Tower of Trials side quest. Located in the Five-Tiered Tower in Ku, in the Hinoeuma region.

After finishing Hikari’s story, take on the Tower of Trials side quest. Located in the Five-Tiered Tower in Ku, in the Hinoeuma region. Arcanist: Complete Partitio’s Scent of Commerce quest in Tropu’hopu. Beat all character stories and follow the true ending route. Located on The Lost Isle, in the Sundering Sea.

How to Equip Secondary Jobs

Once you’ve unlocked a license for a secondary job, it’s time to equip them. Press X to bring up the menu, then select Jobs.

From here, choose a character, then select the job you want to equip on them. This will allow your character to equip two jobs at once, giving them access to new weapon types, as well as the ability to spend JP to learn new skills. Do note that only one character can equip a secondary job at a time, so make sure to assign them appropriately.

That’s all you need to know about all the secondary job license and clan locations in Octopath Traveler 2 for now. Be sure to check back as we uncover the rest of the license locations.

