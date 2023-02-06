All Roblox Nuke Simulator Codes (February 2023)

Image via Roblox Corporation

Having fun nuking things in Nuke Simulator? You can further arm yourself with oodles of valuable resources through the use of Roblox codes, and it’s free! However, they never last long, so here’s the latest Roblox Nuke Simulator codes.

Every Nuke Simulator Code in Roblox

To this day, these are the only active Roblox codes for Nuke Simulator:

BOOSTS : Redeem All Boosts (New)

: Redeem All Boosts DESTROY2 : Redeem for 60k Gems (New)

: Redeem for 60k Gems UPINOHIO : Redeem for 100k Gems (New)

: Redeem for 100k Gems MOONBOOST : Redeem for 20k Moon Coins

: Redeem for 20k Moon Coins ALIENGEMS : Redeem for 80k Gems

: Redeem for 80k Gems DOWNINOHIO : Redeem for 250k Coins

: Redeem for 250k Coins LOTTADAMAGE : Redeem for 5x Damage Boosts

: Redeem for 5x Damage Boosts DESTROY : Redeem for 3x Damage Boosts

: Redeem for 3x Damage Boosts MARTIANGEMS : Redeem for 20k Gems

: Redeem for 20k Gems PARI : Redeem this code for x3 Coin, Damage, Extra Luck, and Crazy Luck Boosts

: Redeem this code for x3 Coin, Damage, Extra Luck, and Crazy Luck Boosts GEMURITEZ : Redeem this code for 20,000 Gems

: Redeem this code for 20,000 Gems BIGBOOM : Redeem this code for 250,000 Coins

: Redeem this code for 250,000 Coins OHIOSIMULATOR : Redeem this code for 30,000 Gems

: Redeem this code for 30,000 Gems LUCKYBOI: Redeem this code for x3 Crazy Luck Boosts

As usual, you should use these codes as soon as possible, considering most Roblox codes will eventually expire, in turn, losing out on their free rewards.

How to Redeem Nuke Simulator Codes in Roblox

Image Source: Roblox Corporation via Twinfinite

In order to earn the free rewards listed above, those codes have to be redeemed in-game. So, launch Nuke Simulator and follow along with these steps:

Open the Shop. It’s the basket icon on the right-hand side, just below your currencies. Along the bottom, click on the Twitter icon (it’s shaped like a bird). On the right-hand side, towards the bottom, copy and paste one of the codes above, then select Confirm. You do not have to follow the developers on Twitter (but it would be nice). Profit!

There you have it, folks: that is everything you need to know about all Roblox Nuke Simulator codes and how to redeem them. If you’re seeking out more code lists, may we suggest All Star Tower Defense? Or maybe you’re cool with mindless clicking, in which case all working codes in Clicker Simulator would be of better use to you.

