All Hogwarts Legacy February 14 Update Patch Notes & Changes

WB Games has finally rolled out another patch update for Hogwarts Legacy, addressing a number of bugs and glitches. On top of that, the latest patch fixes a bunch of errors, including the game crashing when respawning NPCs in the world and the issue of rewriting the last autosave slot, to ensure a seamless experience. So without any further delay, here’s a look at the Hogwarts Legacy February 14 update patch notes and changes.

Hogwarts Legacy Patch Notes (Feb. 14)

In the official blog post, the developers stated that “This patch addresses overall gameplay performance and stability as well as online connection improvements.” However, it’s worth noting that this update is only available for Xbox and PC players. As a result, PS5 players must wait a few days to download this Hogwarts Legacy update.

Bug Fixes

General Online Fixed issues with achievement data being properly pushed to Wizarding World portal after linking. Gameplay Owl Mail Fixed an issue with mail not properly triggering sequential mission. World Events Fixed rare crash around certain locations where in-game World Events spawning. NPC Fixed a rare crash when respawning NPCs in the world. Fixed crash with some NPC schedules. Characters Fixed issues with flickering occurring with a transparent head while hair is still present. UI Updated localization text for additional content items. Added Build version to first time EULA. Fixed rare occurrence of mission descriptions not being displayed correctly. Cinematics Corrected VFX presentation of robe transformation. Fixed a stability issue when skipping cutscenes. Fixed a crash when playing cutscenes and cinematics. Save Game Fixed error of rewriting last autosave slot. Fixed an issue when restarting from last save around not being able to talk to a vendor after initial conversation. Resolves the following reported issues: HL-494, HL-246, HL-1063, HL-590, HL-542, HL-976, HL-965, HL-1158, HL-1184, HL-1089, HL-1240, HL-1031, HL-1490, HL-1433, HL-89, HL-1930, HL-1086, HL-1636, HL-1585, HL-1028, HL-1933, HL-2606, HL-2062, HL-1587, HL-488, HL-498, HL-162, HL-1706, HL-2626, HL-2865, HL-2888, HL-2804, HL-2910, HL-2944, HL-3000, HL-3043, HL-3024 . Performance and Stability Improved performance on Fidelity mode. Fixed rare crash around hovering over the map. Fixed issue with wind causing distortion and stretching of world assets. Fixed a rare occurrence with material swapping. Fixed a rare crash with map assets state. Fixed Rare crash occurring with in-game world events. Fixed a memory leak with global lighting system HL-313.

Xbox Series X Performance and Stability Improved crash collection to help chase rare crashes.

Steam / Epic Games Cinematics Fixed audio issues missing or not properly playing. Controllers Switch Pro controller support updates HL-346. Upscalers Enable frame generation while DLSS is disabled. Anti-Aliasing and Screen resolution settings disabled when using DLSS and not Super Resolution. Raytracing Fixed issue with RTAO looking worse than SSAO. Adjusted default setting to Medium Quality. Performance and Stability Shader type compilation optimization. Shader compilation performance updates and functionality enhancements. Fixed a crash affecting Text2Speech usability. Resolved issues with world assets abruptly being stretched which resolves the following reported issues: HL-305, HL-265. Resolved an issue with Nvidia GPUs having lower frame rate compared to AMD. DirectX Version 12 Please note DirectX Version 12 is required to run Hogwarts Legacy on PC. We do not suggest attempting workarounds to run the game with DirectX Version 11 as this can cause stability issues with launching the game and the player experience.



So, there you have it. That's all you need to know about Hogwarts Legacy February 14 update.

