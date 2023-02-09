All Hacker Tycoon Codes in Roblox (February 2023)

Image Source: The Roblox Corporation

So, you want to be a computer hacker, eh? Well, if you’re after a taste of the big time and want to become a pesky system programmer with a desire for criminal activities, then Hacker Tycoon is a good jumping in point. We know, it’s just a game… but is it the start of a new career path? You decide! If you’re here, you’re likely on the hunt for a certain thing: What are all the Hacker Tycoon codes in Roblox right now? Thankfully, we’ve got your back as we’ll reveal all the working codes down below. Let’s go!

All Working Hacker Tycoon Codes in Roblox

Here are all the active codes that you can use to redeem freebies in Hacker Tycoon at the moment:

10KWOW – 25 Gems (NEW)

– 25 Gems (NEW) WELCOME – 10 Gems

– 10 Gems 5KTY – 10 Gems

All Expired Codes in Hacker Tycoon

The following codes have expired and no longer work in Hacker Tycoon:

1KWOW – 500 Diamonds

– 500 Diamonds 500LIKEX – 200 Diamonds

How to Redeem Codes in Hacker Tycoon

Fortunately, redeeming codes in Hacker Tycoon is straightforward. All you need to do is follow these steps:

Firstly, launch Hacker Tycoon on Roblox.

On the left-hand side of the screen, tap on the ‘Passes’ icon (as highlighted in the image above).

Next scroll down to the bottom and you’ll find a section called ‘Bonus Codes.’

In the text box here, type in a code exactly as it appears from the working codes list above and hit ‘Redeem.’

Your new freebies will be added to your account. You’re most welcome!

So, there you go, folks! Hopefully, this has helped to clue you in on what are all the Hacker Tycoon codes in Roblox right now. For more, here’s a rundown of all Adopt Me pet trade values. Alternatively, feel free to take a gander at the relevant links down below.

