All Locker Codes in NBA 2K23

When it comes to 2K basketball, fans know what to expect. MyTeam will remain a focal point, Virtual Currency will always be available, and locker codes will eventually be yours to redeem. That’s right, locker codes are back, and this guide is going to keep you right up to date on every locker code available in NBA 2K23.

Locker Codes in NBA 2K23

Locker codes in NBA 2K23 can go a long way in helping players progress through the game, and they can be redeemed simply by traveling to the MyTeam Community Hub. Once you find yourself on the Home page in MyTeam, you’ll find the place to redeem your codes in the bottom-right corner. But before you can redeem them, you’ll have to acquire them first. So…

Current Locker Codes in NBA 2K23

Be sure to check back on NBA 2K’s official Twitter account as they continue to release locker codes. For now, the following codes can be redeemed:

Code Reward Expiration ASK-A-DEV-LOCKER-CODE Prize Board Feb. 8, 2023, 11:59pm PT

Expired Locker Codes in NBA 2K23 (In Order of Release)

Code Reward Expiration ANSWER-THE-CALL-4-4488293 Expired 2KDAY-IN-MyTEAM-NBA2K23 2KDay Option Pack Expired CONGRATS-HOF-MANU Spurs Trophy Case Pack Expired CONGRATS-HOF-HARDAWAY Heat Trophy Case Pack Expired JPPGB-24J8S-VVJZQ-65GD6-533J7 MyCareer 30 Minute XP Coin, 3 Games of Gatorade Boosts, 2KDay T-Shirt Expired MyTEAM-SILENCERS-PACK-3HWPC Silencers Pack Expired 250K-GD1-DIAMOND-SHOE 250K Diamond Shoe Pack Expired 250K-UNSTOPPABLE-PACK-DZ86P Unstoppable Pack Expired SHADES-OF-ROOKIE-EVO Shades of Option Pack Expired 2K23-SZN2-DEN-GSW Ferocious Pack in MyTeam & MyCareer Clothing Expired HAPPY-HALLOWEEN-IN-MYTEAM Trick or Treat Exchange Card Expired HAPPY-THANKSGIVING-3R9T MyCareer 2 Banners & 2XP Coin Expired TGIV-2K23-DAL-BOS MyTeam Pack Expired HAPPY-THANKSGIVING-MYTEAM MyTeam Thanksgiving Pack Expired NBA2K-DAL-TOR-SAT26 S2: World Showcase Standard Pack & Double XP for 2 Hours Expired 250K-TRANSCENDENT-PACK-2X1DH Unactionable Transcendent Pack Expired 250K-GD2-DIAMOND-BOOSTS Diamond Shoe Pack & Boosts Expired GLITCHED-EVO-CARDS Glitched Player Option Pack Expired LAL-MIL-SZN3-2K23 MyTeam Pack & MyPlayer Apparel Expired PARTRIDGE-P9LFX MyCareer Ugly Sweater (New Gen only) Expired TURTLEDOVES-R2G5Q MyCareer Holiday Scarf (New Gen only) Expired FRENCHHENS-NEZRU MyCareer New Arm Sleeve (New Gen only) Expired XMAS-2K23-GSW-PHI MyTeam Pack & MyPlayer Apparel Expired CALLINGBIRDS-H8UJ2 MyCareer New Mask for your Fit (New Gen only) Expired GOLDENRINGS-752PE MyCareer Jersey (New Gen only) Expired GEESEALAYING-L7R3M MyCareer Backpack (New Gen only) Expired SWANSASWIMMING-A4WKR MyCareer Holiday T-Shirt (New Gen only) Expired MAIDSAMILKING-X3C88 MyCareer Green Release Animation (New Gen only) Expired LADIESDANCING-DUJE4 MyCareer Player Indicator (New Gen only) Expired LORDSALEAPING-LNVWS MyCareer Festive Player Panel (New Gen only) Expired PIPERSPIPING-XHT9K MyCareer Double XP Coin (New Gen only) Expired DRUMMERSDRUMMING-YBG3H MyCareer Christmas Mask (New Gen only) Expired NBA2K-XMAS-LAL-DAL MyTEAM ‘Tis The Season Pack & MyCareer 2HR Double XP Coin Expired HAPPY-HOLIDAYS-PD-FOR-YOU Pink Diamond Klay Thompson, John Wall, Dwight Howard, Draymond Green, or Lonzo Ball Expired GAMEDAY-3-PV8M8-HFN2R-S2DDL Galaxy Opal Shaq Expired GAMEDAY-3-KNHF2-CBC71-3Z3V4 Galaxy Opal Paul George Expired 250K-FLASH-FORWARD-PACK-RQL99 Flash Forward Pack Expired GD3-DELUXE-BADGE-PACK-8QH92 MyTeam Board Expired MYTEAM-TRIVIA-FIREWORKS-ETDC2 Unactionable Fireworks Pack Expired DEN-LAC-2K23-SZN4 MyTeam Pack & MyCareer Apparel Expired HAPPY-MLKDAY-2K23-TGH3 MyCareer 2XP Coin, Apparel Items, & MLK Name Plates Expired MyTEAM-MLK-DAY-2K23 MyTeam Deluxe Pack Expired NBA-2K23-PARIS-SZN4 MyTeam France Prize Ball Expired 2K23-MyTEAM-LNY-JEREMY-LIN-17 Amethyst Jeremy Lin Expired KOBE-81-POINTS Amethyst Kobe Bryant for the Kobe Challenge Expired 2K23-MyTEAM-HA-SEUNG-JIN-X8WN Amethyst Ha Seung-Jin Expired NBA2K-SAT-76ERS-NUGGETS MyTeam Pack &MyCareer Apparel Expired MYTEAM-OUT-OF-ORBIT-KMART-EV6K Diamond Kevin Martin Expired

So that’s it for now. But be sure to keep your eyes on Twinfinite as we’ll be consistently updating this post to reflect every locker code in NBA 2K23 that trickles in. And while you wait, be sure to check out our various other guides on this game—such as how to fake pass, how to alley-oop, and plenty more at the links below.

