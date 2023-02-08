All Locker Codes in NBA 2K23
Where can locker codes be found in NBA 2K23?
When it comes to 2K basketball, fans know what to expect. MyTeam will remain a focal point, Virtual Currency will always be available, and locker codes will eventually be yours to redeem. That’s right, locker codes are back, and this guide is going to keep you right up to date on every locker code available in NBA 2K23.
Locker Codes in NBA 2K23
Locker codes in NBA 2K23 can go a long way in helping players progress through the game, and they can be redeemed simply by traveling to the MyTeam Community Hub. Once you find yourself on the Home page in MyTeam, you’ll find the place to redeem your codes in the bottom-right corner. But before you can redeem them, you’ll have to acquire them first. So…
Current Locker Codes in NBA 2K23
Be sure to check back on NBA 2K’s official Twitter account as they continue to release locker codes. For now, the following codes can be redeemed:
|Code
|Reward
|Expiration
|ASK-A-DEV-LOCKER-CODE
|Prize Board
|Feb. 8, 2023, 11:59pm PT
Expired Locker Codes in NBA 2K23 (In Order of Release)
|Code
|Reward
|Expiration
|ANSWER-THE-CALL-4-4488293
|Expired
|2KDAY-IN-MyTEAM-NBA2K23
|2KDay Option Pack
|Expired
|CONGRATS-HOF-MANU
|Spurs Trophy Case Pack
|Expired
|CONGRATS-HOF-HARDAWAY
|Heat Trophy Case Pack
|Expired
|JPPGB-24J8S-VVJZQ-65GD6-533J7
|MyCareer 30 Minute XP Coin, 3 Games of Gatorade Boosts, 2KDay T-Shirt
|Expired
|MyTEAM-SILENCERS-PACK-3HWPC
|Silencers Pack
|Expired
|250K-GD1-DIAMOND-SHOE
|250K Diamond Shoe Pack
|Expired
|250K-UNSTOPPABLE-PACK-DZ86P
|Unstoppable Pack
|Expired
|SHADES-OF-ROOKIE-EVO
|Shades of Option Pack
|Expired
|2K23-SZN2-DEN-GSW
|Ferocious Pack in MyTeam & MyCareer Clothing
|Expired
|HAPPY-HALLOWEEN-IN-MYTEAM
|Trick or Treat Exchange Card
|Expired
|HAPPY-THANKSGIVING-3R9T
|MyCareer 2 Banners & 2XP Coin
|Expired
|TGIV-2K23-DAL-BOS
|MyTeam Pack
|Expired
|HAPPY-THANKSGIVING-MYTEAM
|MyTeam Thanksgiving Pack
|Expired
|NBA2K-DAL-TOR-SAT26
|S2: World Showcase Standard Pack & Double XP for 2 Hours
|Expired
|250K-TRANSCENDENT-PACK-2X1DH
|Unactionable Transcendent Pack
|Expired
|250K-GD2-DIAMOND-BOOSTS
|Diamond Shoe Pack & Boosts
|Expired
|GLITCHED-EVO-CARDS
|Glitched Player Option Pack
|Expired
|LAL-MIL-SZN3-2K23
|MyTeam Pack & MyPlayer Apparel
|Expired
|PARTRIDGE-P9LFX
|MyCareer Ugly Sweater (New Gen only)
|Expired
|TURTLEDOVES-R2G5Q
|MyCareer Holiday Scarf (New Gen only)
|Expired
|FRENCHHENS-NEZRU
|MyCareer New Arm Sleeve (New Gen only)
|Expired
|XMAS-2K23-GSW-PHI
|MyTeam Pack & MyPlayer Apparel
|Expired
|CALLINGBIRDS-H8UJ2
|MyCareer New Mask for your Fit (New Gen only)
|Expired
|GOLDENRINGS-752PE
|MyCareer Jersey (New Gen only)
|Expired
|GEESEALAYING-L7R3M
|MyCareer Backpack (New Gen only)
|Expired
|SWANSASWIMMING-A4WKR
|MyCareer Holiday T-Shirt (New Gen only)
|Expired
|MAIDSAMILKING-X3C88
|MyCareer Green Release Animation (New Gen only)
|Expired
|LADIESDANCING-DUJE4
|MyCareer Player Indicator (New Gen only)
|Expired
|LORDSALEAPING-LNVWS
|MyCareer Festive Player Panel (New Gen only)
|Expired
|PIPERSPIPING-XHT9K
|MyCareer Double XP Coin (New Gen only)
|Expired
|DRUMMERSDRUMMING-YBG3H
|MyCareer Christmas Mask (New Gen only)
|Expired
|NBA2K-XMAS-LAL-DAL
|MyTEAM ‘Tis The Season Pack & MyCareer 2HR Double XP Coin
|Expired
|HAPPY-HOLIDAYS-PD-FOR-YOU
|Pink Diamond Klay Thompson, John Wall, Dwight Howard, Draymond Green, or Lonzo Ball
|Expired
|GAMEDAY-3-PV8M8-HFN2R-S2DDL
|Galaxy Opal Shaq
|Expired
|GAMEDAY-3-KNHF2-CBC71-3Z3V4
|Galaxy Opal Paul George
|Expired
|250K-FLASH-FORWARD-PACK-RQL99
|Flash Forward Pack
|Expired
|GD3-DELUXE-BADGE-PACK-8QH92
|MyTeam Board
|Expired
|MYTEAM-TRIVIA-FIREWORKS-ETDC2
|Unactionable Fireworks Pack
|Expired
|DEN-LAC-2K23-SZN4
|MyTeam Pack & MyCareer Apparel
|Expired
|HAPPY-MLKDAY-2K23-TGH3
|MyCareer 2XP Coin, Apparel Items, & MLK Name Plates
|Expired
|MyTEAM-MLK-DAY-2K23
|MyTeam Deluxe Pack
|Expired
|NBA-2K23-PARIS-SZN4
|MyTeam France Prize Ball
|Expired
|2K23-MyTEAM-LNY-JEREMY-LIN-17
|Amethyst Jeremy Lin
|Expired
|KOBE-81-POINTS
|Amethyst Kobe Bryant for the Kobe Challenge
|Expired
|2K23-MyTEAM-HA-SEUNG-JIN-X8WN
|Amethyst Ha Seung-Jin
|Expired
|NBA2K-SAT-76ERS-NUGGETS
|MyTeam Pack &MyCareer Apparel
|Expired
|MYTEAM-OUT-OF-ORBIT-KMART-EV6K
|Diamond Kevin Martin
|Expired
