All Locker Codes in NBA 2K23

All Locker Codes in NBA 2K23

Where can locker codes be found in NBA 2K23?
When it comes to 2K basketball, fans know what to expect. MyTeam will remain a focal point, Virtual Currency will always be available, and locker codes will eventually be yours to redeem. That’s right, locker codes are back, and this guide is going to keep you right up to date on every locker code available in NBA 2K23.

Locker Codes in NBA 2K23

Locker codes in NBA 2K23 can go a long way in helping players progress through the game, and they can be redeemed simply by traveling to the MyTeam Community Hub. Once you find yourself on the Home page in MyTeam, you’ll find the place to redeem your codes in the bottom-right corner. But before you can redeem them, you’ll have to acquire them first. So…

Current Locker Codes in NBA 2K23

Be sure to check back on NBA 2K’s official Twitter account as they continue to release locker codes. For now, the following codes can be redeemed:

CodeRewardExpiration
ASK-A-DEV-LOCKER-CODEPrize BoardFeb. 8, 2023, 11:59pm PT

Expired Locker Codes in NBA 2K23 (In Order of Release)

CodeRewardExpiration
ANSWER-THE-CALL-4-4488293Expired
2KDAY-IN-MyTEAM-NBA2K232KDay Option PackExpired
CONGRATS-HOF-MANUSpurs Trophy Case PackExpired
CONGRATS-HOF-HARDAWAYHeat Trophy Case PackExpired
JPPGB-24J8S-VVJZQ-65GD6-533J7MyCareer 30 Minute XP Coin, 3 Games of Gatorade Boosts, 2KDay T-ShirtExpired
MyTEAM-SILENCERS-PACK-3HWPCSilencers PackExpired
250K-GD1-DIAMOND-SHOE250K Diamond Shoe PackExpired
250K-UNSTOPPABLE-PACK-DZ86PUnstoppable PackExpired
SHADES-OF-ROOKIE-EVOShades of Option PackExpired
2K23-SZN2-DEN-GSWFerocious Pack in MyTeam & MyCareer ClothingExpired
HAPPY-HALLOWEEN-IN-MYTEAMTrick or Treat Exchange CardExpired
HAPPY-THANKSGIVING-3R9TMyCareer 2 Banners & 2XP CoinExpired
TGIV-2K23-DAL-BOSMyTeam PackExpired
HAPPY-THANKSGIVING-MYTEAMMyTeam Thanksgiving PackExpired
NBA2K-DAL-TOR-SAT26S2: World Showcase Standard Pack & Double XP for 2 HoursExpired
250K-TRANSCENDENT-PACK-2X1DHUnactionable Transcendent PackExpired
250K-GD2-DIAMOND-BOOSTSDiamond Shoe Pack & BoostsExpired
GLITCHED-EVO-CARDSGlitched Player Option PackExpired
LAL-MIL-SZN3-2K23MyTeam Pack & MyPlayer ApparelExpired
PARTRIDGE-P9LFXMyCareer Ugly Sweater (New Gen only)Expired
TURTLEDOVES-R2G5QMyCareer Holiday Scarf (New Gen only)Expired
FRENCHHENS-NEZRUMyCareer New Arm Sleeve (New Gen only)Expired
XMAS-2K23-GSW-PHIMyTeam Pack & MyPlayer ApparelExpired
CALLINGBIRDS-H8UJ2MyCareer New Mask for your Fit (New Gen only)Expired
GOLDENRINGS-752PEMyCareer Jersey (New Gen only)Expired
GEESEALAYING-L7R3MMyCareer Backpack (New Gen only)Expired
SWANSASWIMMING-A4WKRMyCareer Holiday T-Shirt (New Gen only)Expired
MAIDSAMILKING-X3C88MyCareer Green Release Animation (New Gen only)Expired
LADIESDANCING-DUJE4MyCareer Player Indicator (New Gen only)Expired
LORDSALEAPING-LNVWSMyCareer Festive Player Panel (New Gen only)Expired
PIPERSPIPING-XHT9KMyCareer Double XP Coin (New Gen only)Expired
DRUMMERSDRUMMING-YBG3HMyCareer Christmas Mask (New Gen only)Expired
NBA2K-XMAS-LAL-DALMyTEAM ‘Tis The Season Pack & MyCareer 2HR Double XP CoinExpired
HAPPY-HOLIDAYS-PD-FOR-YOUPink Diamond Klay Thompson, John Wall, Dwight Howard, Draymond Green, or Lonzo BallExpired
GAMEDAY-3-PV8M8-HFN2R-S2DDLGalaxy Opal ShaqExpired
GAMEDAY-3-KNHF2-CBC71-3Z3V4Galaxy Opal Paul GeorgeExpired
250K-FLASH-FORWARD-PACK-RQL99Flash Forward PackExpired
GD3-DELUXE-BADGE-PACK-8QH92MyTeam BoardExpired
MYTEAM-TRIVIA-FIREWORKS-ETDC2Unactionable Fireworks PackExpired
DEN-LAC-2K23-SZN4MyTeam Pack & MyCareer ApparelExpired
HAPPY-MLKDAY-2K23-TGH3MyCareer 2XP Coin, Apparel Items, & MLK Name PlatesExpired
MyTEAM-MLK-DAY-2K23MyTeam Deluxe PackExpired
NBA-2K23-PARIS-SZN4MyTeam France Prize BallExpired
2K23-MyTEAM-LNY-JEREMY-LIN-17Amethyst Jeremy LinExpired
KOBE-81-POINTSAmethyst Kobe Bryant for the Kobe ChallengeExpired
2K23-MyTEAM-HA-SEUNG-JIN-X8WNAmethyst Ha Seung-JinExpired
NBA2K-SAT-76ERS-NUGGETSMyTeam Pack &MyCareer ApparelExpired
MYTEAM-OUT-OF-ORBIT-KMART-EV6KDiamond Kevin MartinExpired

So that’s it for now. But be sure to keep your eyes on Twinfinite as we’ll be consistently updating this post to reflect every locker code in NBA 2K23 that trickles in. And while you wait, be sure to check out our various other guides on this game—such as how to fake pass, how to alley-oop, and plenty more at the links below.

