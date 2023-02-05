5 Letter Words With A as the Second & Fifth Letters – Wordle Game Help

When it comes to possible answers on any given day for Wordle, the sheer amount of words that can work is staggering. Rather than risk it all by throwing out guesses without a direction, why not get some help? In this guide to all the 5-letter words with A as the second and fifth letters, we want to help you uncover the answer as quickly as possible.

Note that these words have been tested and will work in Wordle. Should you spot any missing or incorrect words, please leave a comment below so we can take a look at the list and update it.

All 5 Letter Words With A as the Second & Fifth Letters

bafta

bagua

baisa

baiza

bakra

balsa

bamma

banda

bania

banya

barca

barra

basha

basta

batta

carca

calla

calpa

canna

carta

cauda

causa

dabba

dacha

dadla

dagga

damna

danda

darga

facia

faena

fanga

fatwa

fauna

gaita

galia

gamba

gamma

ganja

garba

garda

haika

hakea

halfa

halma

halva

halwa

hamba

hamza

hansa

haoma

hasta

hatha

jaffa

jarta

gatha

kacha

kalpa

kalua

kapha

kappa

karma

kasha

labda

labia

labra

lacka

laika

laksa

lamia

larga

laura

lavra

macca

macka

magma

magna

mahua

mahwa

malwa

mamba

mamma

manga

mania

manna

manoa

manta

marga

marka

marma

marra

marua

masha

massa

matra

matza

mauka

maula

mawla

nabla

naira

nakfa

nalla

namma

nanna

nanua

nappa

narra

natya

pacha

pacta

padma

paisa

pakka

pakua

palea

palla

palsa

pampa

panda

panga

panna

parka

parra

paska

pasta

patta

ragga

raita

rakia

ranga

ratha

sabha

sabra

sacra

sadza

saeta

saiga

sakia

salpa

salsa

samba

sanga

sansa

saola

sauba

taata

tafia

tagma

tagua

taiga

taira

talea

talpa

tanga

tania

tanka

tanna

tappa

targa

tarka

tasca

tassa

tayra

tazza

vacua

vajra

vanda

vanga

varda

varia

varna

vatha

wagga

walla

wanna

wanata

yabba

yacca

yacka

yadda

yagna

yakka

yampa

yarfa

yarra

yarta

yatra

zabra

zaida

zamia

zanja

zanza

zarda

With a list as long as this, it can remain a challenging task to arrive at the correct answer that fulfill the conditions. However, the game itself will be helpful, thanks to the hint system. All guesses will likely result in color codes; knowing what they mean will be very helpful. Anything in green should be left untouched, while those in red are not to be considered again. Left with the letters in yellow, just move them to another possible spot to form another word.

This will give you the best chance of success with your six guesses. That said, to avoid failure altogether, here’s the answer to today’s puzzle.

And there you go, all the possible 5-letter words with A as the second and fifth letters for your next Wordle quest for glory. For anybody needing more help, be sure to search Twinfinite or check out the related content below.

