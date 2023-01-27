Why Are Achievements Not Showing Up in Hi-Fi Rush? Answered

Image Source: Tango Gameworks

With the recent launch of Tango Gameworks’ upbeat rhythm combat game, it’s no surprise that there are a few bugs during its early stages. More specifically, trophy hunters have wondered why achievements have not been showing up in Hi-Fi Rush, despite completing the necessary requirements. Here’s everything you need to know about this issue.

Hi-Fi Rush Achievements Not Unlocking Explained

The Hi-Fi Rush trophy bug is more to do with a notification problem rather than the achievements themselves. Therefore, even if it seems like you aren’t getting the completion, you are still earning them without the proper alerts you’ve probably received in the past. To get some peace of mind, players can use other channels, like the game’s stats or the Xbox app, to verify their achievements.

How to Fix Achievements Not Showing in Hi-Fi Rush

Although players can view their achievements through the Xbox app and game, it can be a hassle to double-check consistently. Fortunately, several Reddit users have claimed that a hard reset on your console or PC should help with the problem in Hi-Fi Rush.

It’s also a good idea to ensure that your internet connection is working and install any updates that have been added. Those still experiencing these problems after resetting or other techniques can wait until Tango Gameworks addresses the bug. Since the game is relatively new, there will most likely be fixes, primarily due to the outreach on Reddit.

That’s everything you need to know about why the achievements aren’t showing up in Hi-Fi Rush. For more content, be sure to explore the relevant links below, including our guide on how to skip cutscenes.

