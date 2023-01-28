Who Are All the Fighters in Record of Ragnarok? Answered

Image Source: Graphinica and Yumeta Company

Record of Ragnarok is host to a catalogue of characters that would make almost any universe quake in its boots. With humanity pitted against the gods themselves in a series of one-on-one duels for the salvation of mankind, each side drafted their 13 best to represent them in the arena, from fabled human inventors to the Gods of Olympus. If you missed the series’ opening moments though, you might be wondering: Who are all of the fighters in Record of Ragnarok?

Worry not, as we’ve got you covered.

Humanity and the Gods’ Record of Ragnarok Rosters

As the manga is ongoing and the anime has yet to catch up, the list includes fighters we’ve seen square off in the ring, fighters we have yet to see take the stage, and those we have yet to see in the manga. We’ve broken the list down between humanity and the gods, and listed each fighter in the order in which they have appeared. Those that have yet to make their entrance are listed in no particular order.

The Humans

Lu Bu, “The Flying General” – Ancient Chinese warrior with a penchant for ferocity.

– Ancient Chinese warrior with a penchant for ferocity. Adam, “The First Man” – The progenitor of humanity with a hatred for Gods and unparalleled hand-to-hand combat skills.

– The progenitor of humanity with a hatred for Gods and unparalleled hand-to-hand combat skills. Kojiro Sasaki, “History’s Strongest Loser” – Famed swordsman who sees the battle in his mind.

– Famed swordsman who sees the battle in his mind. Jack The Ripper, “Humanity’s Most Infamous Serial Killer ” – A cunning, master assassin and savage murderer.

” – A cunning, master assassin and savage murderer. Raiden Tameemon, “Peerless Rikishi” – The greatest sumo wrestler of all time.

– The greatest sumo wrestler of all time. Buddha, “History’s Strongest Adolescent” – The founder of Buddhism, defecting to fight for humanity.

– The founder of Buddhism, defecting to fight for humanity. Qin Shi Huang, “The King Where It All Began” – The greatest emperor in Chinese history.

– The greatest emperor in Chinese history. Nikola Tesla, “Human History’s One and Only Sorcerer” – The greatest scientist of all time.

– The greatest scientist of all time. Soji Okita – One skilled swordsman from Kyoto’s shogunate period.

– One skilled swordsman from Kyoto’s shogunate period. Michel Nostradamus, “Prophet of the Century” – Legendary French astrologer with devious inclinations.

– Legendary French astrologer with devious inclinations. Sakata Kintoki – Little is yet known about this mysterious, muscular fighter.

– Little is yet known about this mysterious, muscular fighter. Simo Hayha, “The White Death” – The deadliest marksmen in all human history.

– The deadliest marksmen in all human history. King Leonidas – The legendary Spartan General and hero of the Battle of Thermopylae.

– The legendary Spartan General and hero of the Battle of Thermopylae. Grigori Rasputin – The infamous Russian mystic of infinite debauchery.

The Gods

Thor, “Thunder Berserker” – The Nordic God of Thunder wielding the colossal hammer, Mjolnir.

– The Nordic God of Thunder wielding the colossal hammer, Mjolnir. Zeus, “God Father of Cosmos” – The battle-loving leader of the Greek Pantheon.

– The battle-loving leader of the Greek Pantheon. Poseidon, “Tyrant of the Seas” – The trident-wielding God of the Seas.

– The trident-wielding God of the Seas. Hercules, “God of Fortitude” – The Demigod warrior with a soft spot for humanity.

– The Demigod warrior with a soft spot for humanity. Shiva, “God of Destruction” – A Four-armed brawler from the Hindu Pantheon.

– A Four-armed brawler from the Hindu Pantheon. Bishamonten – The Shinto God of Fortune in War, and strongest of the Seven Lucky Gods.

– The Shinto God of Fortune in War, and strongest of the Seven Lucky Gods. Zerofuku – The humanity-loathing God of Misfortune.

– The humanity-loathing God of Misfortune. Hajun, “Demon Lord of the Sixth Heaven” – A horned berserker, and one of the most powerful demons in existence. He was contained within Zero, and emerges during the sixth round of the tournament.

– A horned berserker, and one of the most powerful demons in existence. He was contained within Zero, and emerges during the sixth round of the tournament. Hades, “King of the Netherworld” – Bident-wielding Greek Deity of the underworld.

– Bident-wielding Greek Deity of the underworld. Beelzebub, “Lord of the Flies” – The creepy, gluttonous Abrahamic/Philistine Deity cursed by Satan.

– The creepy, gluttonous Abrahamic/Philistine Deity cursed by Satan. Odin – Stoic, menacing leader of the Norse Pantheon who sees all.

– Stoic, menacing leader of the Norse Pantheon who sees all. Loki – The child-like, trickster God of Deceit.

– The child-like, trickster God of Deceit. Apollo – Greek God of the Sun, Beauty, and Poetry.

– Greek God of the Sun, Beauty, and Poetry. Susano’o no Mikoto – A duplicitous, conniving deity of storms and the sea.

– A duplicitous, conniving deity of storms and the sea. Anubis – The jackal-headed God of Death from the Egyptian Pantheon.

There you have it. That’s all the fighters slated for combat in Record of Ragnarok. Be sure to check back for updates and additions. Season 2 has shown us how wildly unpredictable the battlefield can be, and more substitutes and twists are almost certainly on the horizon. While you’re at it, be sure to check out more of our Record of Ragnarok content via the related articles below.

