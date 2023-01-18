Where To Find Setekh Wenut in Genshin Impact

Image source: HoYoverse

Genshin Impact 3.4 introduces a new boss called Setekh Wenut, an eyeless predator that dwells within the depths of the desert and uses sound and vibrations to seek out its prey. As is tradition, the game developers encourage travelers to beat Setekh Wenut by rewarding them with Pseudo Stamen, an exclusive ascension material required to upgrade Alhaitham. With that said, here’s a comprehensive to finding Genshin Impact’s Setekh Wenut Boss.

Genshin Impact Setekh Wenut Location

Image source: HoYoverse

The Setekh Wenut can be found in Genshin Impact‘s new area, the Desert of Hadramaveth. Therefore, encountering this boss is relatively simple if you’ve already unlocked this region in the latest update. To quickly find Setekh Wenut, teleport to the Khaj-Nisut waypoint, and you’ll see a large hole right in front of your location.

Image source: HoYoverse

Glide down from there until you find a green marker. After landing on the ground, approach the marker, and the Setekh Wenut will appear in front of your character.

How To Defeat Setekh Wenut in Genshin Impact

Image source: HoYoverse

To defeat the Setekh Wenut in Genshin Impact, it is advisable to have a well-balanced party composition that includes characters with Cryo and Electro elemental abilities. Using Cryo abilities to freeze the Setekh Wenut and Electro abilities to shock it will escalate the damage dealt to it.

Additionally, using characters with high Physical damage output can help quickly deplete Setekh Wenut’s health and bring it to the ground. It is also essential to pay attention to its attack patterns and dodge accordingly to dodge unnecessary damage.

Image source: HoYoverse

Finally, it’s worth noting that Setekh loves to hide in the sands after performing a couple of attacking moves. Therefore, make sure to deliver the maximum damage when the boss is exposed. After successfully defeating Setekh, the boss will drop the most important Pseudo-Stamens ascension material for Alhaitham.

That’s all you need to know about finding Setekh Wenut and beating the boss in Genshin Impact 3.4. For more, feel free to explore the relevant links below.

Related Posts