What Is Bella Ramsey’s Height in HBO’s The Last of Us?

HBO’s The Last of Us has already received significant praise for the portrayals of main characters Ellie and Joel at the hands of Bella Ramsey and Pedro Pascal just two episodes into the season. This duo brings the show to life in a special way, including every little detail, such as the outfits, accessories, and even the height difference between the two, strongly resembling the video game original, even down to stature. Well, here’s everything you need to know about Bella Ramsey’s height in HBO’s The Last of Us.

Ellie’s height, as depicted in the video games, has her standing at 5’3″ throughout the initial game when she first meets Joel at the age of fourteen. She ends up growing a little during the time skip that occurs between The Last of Us 1 and The Last of Us 2, with the latter game having her reach a height of 5’5″ at nineteen years old.

Technically, this means that Ellie’s canon height for the time in which the show begins is 5’3.” So, how closely does Bella Ramsey compare to this height?

How Tall is Ellie in HBO’s The Last of Us?

Image Source: HBO

As it turns out, Bella Ramsey is 5’1.5, or 156 cm tall, so she’s slightly shorter than Ellie from the video games. However, this isn’t a major difference, considering it’s just one and a half inches. It’s not like it’s blatantly obvious to viewers or that she looks out of place as Ellie.

Besides, even if it did look slightly off, there are a bunch of camera angles and tricks that can be used to alter the perception of height. If anything, Bella Ramsey’s height actually helps her fit into her role of Ellie even more so, as she’s so close to matching that of her in-game counterpart

That's everything you need to know about Bella Ramsey's height in HBO's The Last of Us.

