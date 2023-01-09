Who is The Voice Actor of Yaoyao in Genshin Impact? Answered

Image source: HoYoverse

HoYoverse is gearing up for the Genshin Impact 3.4 update, which is set to bring two new playable characters to the world of Tevyat. One of them is Yaoyao, a 5-Star Dendro Sword user similar to Tighnari. Like the other characters, Yaoyao’s voice lines are portrayed by two different voice-over artists, and many fans are curious to know about these voice actors. In this guide, we’ll do just that by digging into who the voice actors are for Yaoyao in Genshin Impact.

Yaoyao’s English and Japanese Voice Actors in Genshin Impact

Kelsey Jaffer – Yaoyao (English)

Kelsey is a female Pakistani-Norwegian VO talent responsible for Yaoyao‘s English voiceover in Genshin Impact 3.4. She has a BM in Vocal Performance and a BA in Theatre and has six years of professional acting experience.

The artist is well known for her prominent roles in video games like Space Leaper: Cocoon, Gods of the Twilight, Twilight’s Final Judgment, Mishigi: Love and War, Fallen Tear: The Ascension, Kiss/OFF: Audition, Kingsblood, Christmas In Space, Human Apocalypse, Empress of Aeser, Trigger Surge Games, KL Studios Scotland, Euphoric Brothers and more.

Mai Kadowaki – Yaoyao (Japanese)

Born in 1980, Mai Kadowaki is a Japanese voice actor and singer from Tokyo, Japan. Yukari stepped into the voice-over industry in 2000, portraying Miki Kozuki’s role in the Daa! Daa! Daa! Television animation series.

Since then, she has played an array of prominent roles in several shows, including Demeter in “Shin Megami Tensei Deep Strange Jorney” (VG) (Japanese), Emil in “SINoALICE” (VG) (Japanese), Marlu in “Phantasy Star Online 2” (MMORPG) (Japanese), Myrrh in “Fire Emblem Heroes” (VG) (Japanese), Rubia Natwick in “Tales of the Heroes: Twin Brave” (VG) (Japanese) and Rubia Natwick in “Tales of the World: Reve Unitia” (VG) (Japanese).

That's everything you need to know about Yaoyao's voice actors in Genshin Impact.

