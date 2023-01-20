Image Source: Microsoft

Look beyond your TV and get to the next level for the Xbox Series X. Gamers everywhere are looking to upgrade their setup to improve their performance and become dominant in the next generation of gaming. Of course, one crucial aspect of this upgrade is a top-notch monitor. Keep in mind that the Xbox Series X supports both G-Sync and Freesync displays!

So, whether you’re a competitive gamer looking for the ultimate gaming experience or just looking for an excellent multi-purpose display– we’ve got you covered. Here are the top 10 best monitors for Xbox Series X that will take your gaming to new heights.

Acer R240HY: A Great Budget Option for Xbox Gaming

Image via Acer

The Acer R240HY is a great budget option, offering a 23.8-inch IPS display with a resolution of 1920 x 1080. It has a slim design and rocks an even sleeker response time, and its price makes it a versatile choice for any setup.

Acer R240HY:

23.8-inch IPS display

1920 x 1080 resolution

Slim design

Good response time

A budget-friendly option for Xbox gaming

MSI Optix MAG241C: A Curved Monitor at the Right Price

Image via MSI

The MSI Optix MAG241C is a 24-inch curved gaming monitor that is 1920×1080 and supports AMD FreeSync technology. Curved screens are loved by many, and this monitor has a sleek design that will look great in any setup. Overall, a great monitor for the price.

24-inch curved gaming monitor

1920×1080 resolution

AMD FreeSync technology

Sleek design

ViewSonic VX3258-PC-MHD: Both Borderless and Affordable

Image via ViewSonic

The ViewSonic VX3258-PC-MHD is a 32-inch gaming monitor with a 1080p resolution and FreeSync technology. It has a frameless design that I wish more monitors incorporated; it doesn’t look much better under 200 dollars. It’s a steal.

32-inch gaming monitor

1080p resolution

FreeSync technology

Frameless design

Affordable

Dell S2417DG: A Reliable Monitor with G-Sync Technology

Image via Dell

The Dell S2417DG is a 24-inch LED QHD gaming monitor with a resolution of 2560 x 1440 and a fast response time of 1 ms. It’s compatible with G-Sync technology, so it is an excellent choice for fast-paced gaming. The LED backlighting, with the proper tuning, looks phenomenal, and if you can get it at the right price– don’t hesitate.

24-inch LED QHD gaming monitor

2560 x 1440 resolution

Fast response time of 1 ms

Compatible with G-Sync technology

LED backlighting

LG 34UM68-P: A 34-Inch Ultrawide IPS Monitor for Racing Games

Image via LG

The LG 34UM68-P is a 34-inch ultrawide IPS monitor that offers a resolution of 2560 x 1080. It has a wide viewing angle and offers accurate colors; however, it is at a strange resolution for most games. Nevertheless, if you are into racing games or other titles you know that natively support the resolution, it is a fine choice— a good option if you want widescreen.

34-inch ultrawide IPS monitor

2560 x 1080 resolution

Wide viewing angle

Accurate colors

A good option for racing games

ASUS VG279Q: A Responsive and Vibrant Full HD Gaming Monitor

Image via ASUS

The ASUS VG279Q is a 27-inch gaming monitor with a full HD 1080p resolution and an IPS panel. It supports FreeSync technology and has a fast response time of 1 ms, making it an excellent option for fast-paced gaming. This monitor does it all. The ASUS VG279Q prevents screen tearing and has an ultra-fast 1ms response time, at a native 144hz refresh speed, with vibrant deep colors supported by an IPS panel. What more do you want?

27-inch gaming monitor

1080p resolution

IPS panel

FreeSync technology

Fast response time of 1 ms

AOC CQ32G1: Frameless, Large, and Qualified

Image via AOC

The AOC CQ32G1 is a 31.5-inch curved frameless gaming monitor that offers a resolution of 2560 x 1440. It supports FreeSync technology and is frameless. A good option if you are looking for something a little flashier, with its larger curved screen and borderless display; otherwise, it has all the specifications you’d expect for competitive gaming.

31.5-inch curved frameless gaming monitor

2560 x 1440 resolution

FreeSync technology

Larger curved screen

Borderless display

BenQ EL2870U: A 4K HDR Gaming Monitor with FreeSync Technology

Image via BenQ

The BenQ EL2870U is a 28-inch 4K HDR gaming monitor that offers a resolution of 3840 x 2160. It supports FreeSync technology, and its HDR technology provides vibrant and accurate colors. HDR is truly a game-changer for visuals, trust me. If the 60hz refresh doesn’t bother you, it doesn’t get better than this for the price.

28-inch 4K HDR gaming monitor

3840 x 2160 resolution

FreeSync technology

Vibrant and accurate colors

HDR technology

Acer Predator X27: High-End, Everything You Need

Image via Acer

The Acer Predator X27 is a 27-inch 4K UHD gaming monitor with a 3840 x 2160 resolution and supports G-Sync technology. It’s also extremely expensive, but it has all the bells and whistles if you got the cash.

27-inch 4K UHD gaming monitor

3840 x 2160 resolution

G-Sync technology

High-end and expensive

Samsung CHG90: A 49-Inch Ultrawide Trophy Piece

Image via Samsung

The Samsung CHG90 is a 49-inch ultrawide gaming monitor with a resolution of 3840 x 1080 and supports FreeSync technology. It’s the creme of the crop for beautiful displays. It is still very viable for competitive gaming but more of a showpiece than anything!

49-inch ultrawide gaming monitor

3840 x 1080 resolution

FreeSync technology

A trophy piece for beautiful displays.

The Xbox Series X deserves a monitor that can keep up with its capabilities and the games its users enjoy. Moreover, the top 10 monitors for the Xbox Series X listed in this article offer a range of features: including high refresh rates, low input lag, 4K resolution, HDR, and more to provide the best gaming experience possible. Whether you’re looking for a budget-friendly option or a more premium display, there’s a monitor on this list that will suit your needs.

