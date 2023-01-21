Shroud Valorant Settings (January 2023)
Check out Shroud’s Valorant settings as he prepares to play for Sentinel’s team ahead of LCQ.
Michael “Shroud” Grzesiek is hailed as one of the best FPS players of all time. The 27-year-old veteran has won multiple tournaments during his career, and following his recent signing to Sentinels’ Valorant roster, is now set to make a surprise return to esports. No wonder, then, that many players are curious to learn about Shroud’s Valorant settings that he is using right now. So without any further delay, let’s jump into the details.
Shroud’s Mouse Settings for Valorant
Shroud has a Logitech G303 mouse, and here are the mouse settings that he is currently using in Valorant:
- DPI: 450
- In-Game Sens: 0.78
- Scoped Sens: 1
- Polling Rare: 1000
- eDPI: 351
- Windows Sens: 6
Shroud’s Keybinds for Valorant
Except for a few controls, Shroud prefers the default keybind settings while playing Valorant. You can have a look at them below:
- Walk: Left-Shift
- Crouch: Left-Ctrl
- Jump: Space/ Mouse Down
- Ability 1: E
- Ability 2: Q
- Ability 3: C
- Ultimate: X
- Use object: F
- Equip Primary Weapon: 1
- Equip Secondary Weapon: 2
- Equip Melee: 3
- Interact with Spike: 4
Shroud’s Crosshair Settings for Valorant
Crosshair plays a vital role in FPS games like Valorant and mainly depends on the player’s play style. However, if you want to emulate Shroud’s crosshair in Valorant, you can copy the below-listed profile:
- Color: Yellow
- Outlines: Off/1/1
- Center Dot: Off/1/2
- Inner Lines: 1/5/2/0
- Outer Lines: 0.35/2/2/10
- Fade: Off
- Movement: Off
- Firing Error: Off
Shroud Radar Settings for Valorant
Valorant radar settings are directly associated with the in-game minimap, which gives you the info of the whole map at a glance. Here are Shroud radar settings for Valorant:
- Rotate: On
- Fixed Orientation: Based on Side
- Keep Player Centered: Off
- Minimap Size: 1.028
- Minimap Zoom: 1
- Minimap Vision Cones: On
- Show Map Region Names: Always
Shroud Video Settings for Valorant
Shroud has an incredibly powerful gaming setup with top-of-the-line hardware, and he likes to play the game on 4k resolution. However, he has set the frame rate limit to 240 FPS to ensure smooth gameplay and prevent screen tearing issues. You can have a look at his Valorant’s video settings below:
- Display Mode: Fullscreen
- Resolution: 2560×1440
- Frame Rate Limit: 240 FPS
- Material Quality: High
- Texture Quality: High
- Detail Quality: High
- UI Quality: Low
- Vignette: On
- VSync: Off
- Anti–Aliasing: 4x
- Anisotropic Filtering: 8x
- Improve Clarity: Off
- Bloom: On
- First Person Shadows: Off
- Distortion: Off
So, there you have it. That’s everything you need to know about Shroud Valorant Settings in January 2023 ahead of his anticipated return to esports competition. For more tips and guides, be sure to search the site or check out some of the related coverage below.
