Shroud Valorant Settings (January 2023)

Michael “Shroud” Grzesiek is hailed as one of the best FPS players of all time. The 27-year-old veteran has won multiple tournaments during his career, and following his recent signing to Sentinels’ Valorant roster, is now set to make a surprise return to esports. No wonder, then, that many players are curious to learn about Shroud’s Valorant settings that he is using right now. So without any further delay, let’s jump into the details.

Shroud’s Mouse Settings for Valorant

Shroud has a Logitech G303 mouse, and here are the mouse settings that he is currently using in Valorant:

DPI: 450

450 In-Game Sens: 0.78

0.78 Scoped Sens: 1

1 Polling Rare: 1000

1000 eDPI: 351

351 Windows Sens: 6

Shroud’s Keybinds for Valorant

Except for a few controls, Shroud prefers the default keybind settings while playing Valorant. You can have a look at them below:

Walk : Left-Shift

: Left-Shift Crouch : Left-Ctrl

: Left-Ctrl Jump : Space/ Mouse Down

: Space/ Mouse Down Ability 1: E

1: E Ability 2: Q

2: Q Ability 3: C

3: C Ultimate : X

: X Use object : F

: F Equip Primary Weapon : 1

: 1 Equip Secondary Weapon : 2

: 2 Equip Melee : 3

: 3 Interact with Spike: 4

Shroud’s Crosshair Settings for Valorant

Crosshair plays a vital role in FPS games like Valorant and mainly depends on the player’s play style. However, if you want to emulate Shroud’s crosshair in Valorant, you can copy the below-listed profile:

Color: Yellow

Yellow Outlines: Off/1/1

Off/1/1 Center Dot: Off/1/2

Off/1/2 Inner Lines: 1/5/2/0

1/5/2/0 Outer Lines: 0.35/2/2/10

0.35/2/2/10 Fade: Off

Off Movement: Off

Off Firing Error: Off

Shroud Radar Settings for Valorant

Valorant radar settings are directly associated with the in-game minimap, which gives you the info of the whole map at a glance. Here are Shroud radar settings for Valorant:

Rotate: On

On Fixed Orientation: Based on Side

Based on Side Keep Player Centered: Off

Off Minimap Size: 1.028

1.028 Minimap Zoom: 1

1 Minimap Vision Cones: On

On Show Map Region Names: Always

Shroud Video Settings for Valorant

Shroud has an incredibly powerful gaming setup with top-of-the-line hardware, and he likes to play the game on 4k resolution. However, he has set the frame rate limit to 240 FPS to ensure smooth gameplay and prevent screen tearing issues. You can have a look at his Valorant’s video settings below:

Display Mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Resolution: 2560×1440

2560×1440 Frame Rate Limit: 240 FPS

240 FPS Material Quality: High

High Texture Quality: High

High Detail Quality: High

High UI Quality : Low

: Low Vignette: On

On VSync: Off

Off Anti – Aliasing: 4x

– 4x Anisotropic Filtering: 8x

8x Improve Clarity: Off

Off Bloom: On

On First Person Shadows: Off

Off Distortion: Off

So, there you have it. That’s everything you need to know about Shroud Valorant Settings in January 2023 ahead of his anticipated return to esports competition. For more tips and guides, be sure to search the site or check out some of the related coverage below.

