5-star meals are one of the most sought-after items of the realm due to their tremendous stamina boosts. One, in particular, is the Vegetarian Pizza recipe in Disney Dreamlight Valley, which utilizes several different ingredients. So, if you are wondering how to make this dish, here’s what you need to know about this cuisine.

Vegetarian Pizza Recipe in Disney Dreamlight Valley

To make the Vegetarian Pizza in Disney Dreamlight Valley, you’ll need to place the following ingredients in the cooking pot:

Vegetables (x2)

Tomato

Cheese

Wheat

Since there isn’t a restriction on what type of vegetable to use, you can put any item as long as it’s within this category, such as carrot, bell pepper, and onion. Those who want to obtain these ingredients quickly can purchase lettuce seeds for three Star Coins at Goofy’s Stall in the Peaceful Meadow because it is one of the fastest-growing produce. While at this stall, you can also acquire wheat seeds for one Star Coin, which can be harvested in one minute.

Then, players can head on over to Dazzle Beach to get tomatoes for eight Star Coins or receive them for free at WALL-E’s garden. Lastly, you can obtain cheese at Chez Remy’s Pantry by exchanging 180 Star Coins. Nevertheless, if you have not unlocked this character yet, you must complete his storyline first.

Once players have enough ingredients, they can use the kitchen at their house or get help from Remy at his restaurant. You’ll have the choice to consume it for +754 Energy, sell it for 350 Star Coins, or give it to a resident as a gift.

That does it for our guide on how to make Vegetarian Pizza in Disney Dreamlight Valley. For more content, be sure to explore the relevant links below, including our all recipes guide.

