HBO’s The Last of Us Episode Is Free on YouTube, But There’s a Catch

Image Source: HBO

HBO’s The Last of Us series has been a complete smash hit, excellently adapting the game while altering things just enough to keep the experience fresh. If you have yet to get into the series but are interested in checking it out, the first episode has been added to YouTube. Though be warned, it’s not available for everyone.

UK broadcaster Sky TV has uploaded the first episode that anyone can watch, but only if you are in the UK. Anyone else who tries will get the beloved “the uploader has not made this video available in your country” message. This doesn’t mean that you can’t watch it through a VPN, but there’s no way to get to it without some trickery.

Besides the whole UK thing, there’s no other catch here. You can just see the whole episode, no need to be using HBO Max. This is a surprising move for something that, for all intents and purposes, would usually be hidden away behind a paywall. This might be just the taste to get you hooked, though, and the pilot will be the only episode offered this way.

Sky TV and HBO have a long-standing history, so it’s certainly unlikely that any US-based broadcaster could be given this same privilege. So if you’re in the United States, your only opportunity to watch the show is as an HBO/HBO Max subscriber.

A follow-up season is almost guaranteed when you consider the large number of viewers that have shown up for the series. With that in mind, we compiled a list of actresses who could play Abby Anderson if The Last of Us Part 2 is adapted.

